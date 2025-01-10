Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Stays Active in Transfer Portal
Bill O'Brien, in his first full offseason as head coach of the Boston College Eagles, has done an excellent job so far in not only seeking out elite talent by way of the recruiting trail, but also by way of the transfer portal, and this week was no different.
The Eagles added yet another former Alabama player in tight end Ty Lockwood, linking him up with fellow former Crimson Tide player Dylan Lonergan.
Lockwood is a former 4-Star prospect from Thompson's Station, Tennessee. He spent just one season in Tuscaloosa and recorded one catch for five yards which actually came from Lonergan in the Tide's blowout victory over Mercer.
Outside of adding talent through the transfer portal, O'Brien and his staff were also active on the recruiting trail this week, extending offers to several top tier prospects in the 2026 class and beyond.
2027 wideout Anthony Cartwright was the first to take to social media with news of his Boston College offer. The 6-foot-4, 198 lb. target is from Franklin, Michigan just outside of Detroit and is currently rated by 247Sports as a 4-Star prospect. He is the No. 4 player in the state and currently holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Colorado, Michigan and more.
Next was 2026 wide receiver Mark Hanniford, Jr. from Delray Beach, Florida. Standing at 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Hanniford is more of a speedy wideout than that of Cartwright, but is just as effective within an offense. In 2024, he hauled in 40 receptions for 666 yards and eleven touchdowns.
Finally, Boston College dipped into the 2027 class again, extending an offer to James Klaiss, Jr., a wide receiver from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida. He helped the Lions advance to their ninth consecutive state championship game in 2024.
2025 Football Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
