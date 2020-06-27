BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard and Subpar: DB Jahmin Muse

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we cover defensive back Jahmin Muse.

Previously Covered:

#7 QB Matt Valecce
#7 CB Tate Haynes
#6 QB Dennis Grosel
#5 QB Phil Jurkovec
#4 WR Zay Flowers
#3 CB Jason Maitre

In his redshirt sophomore year defensive back Jahmin Muse started to see more and more gametime. He played in all 13 games for the Eagles in 2019, and started one game against Notre Dame. For most of the year he was a situational player, behind safety Mike Palmer on the depth chart. Had his first interception of his career, and returned it 36 yards against Pittsburgh in the regular season finale. 

He's a big safety, built almost like a linebacker at 6-2 220 pounds. He's a physical safety and a big hitter, but not the quickest. Hafley's defenses utilize that hybrid linebacker/safety role, so there is a possibility that Muse could be used more this season. But he may battle with Palmer, Connor Greico, and Elijah Jones for that spot. 

Stellar

Muse muscles his way into a starting role, whether that is at a standard safety spot, or in a hybrid safety/linebacker role. He grows into the position and blossoms into a feared hard hitting defensive back that helps a reimagined BC secondary. He makes some big plays both against the run and pass. 

Standard

Jahmin Muse basically continues the role that he had in 2019. He finds some spot time on the field, and maybe starts a game or two. A valuable depth piece, but not yet a consistent playmaker for the Eagles

Subpar

He doesn't fit in with the new defensive system at Boston College and is replaced by other players on the depth chart.

What do you think? What kind of season will defensive back Jahmin Muse have in 2020? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comment section!

