Boston College Football Reveals New Balance Uniforms
The Boston College Eagles football program has revealed its New Balance uniforms which will be worn this upcoming season.
There are two new uniforms that the team will wear in 2025, the first maroon with white lettering and the other is white with maroon lettering.
In the reveal, the program also gave a couple of close ups of the logos on the uniforms which included New Balance, ACC, and BC.
The Eagles announced their partnership with New Balance on June 2 for all athletics and became the first major NCAA sponsorship for football.
"Boston College is thrilled to grow in its relationship with New Balance. Since 2021, BC has been proud to align with New Balance - a Boston-based company that is a premium, world-class athletic brand," said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Blake James in the official press release. "Serving as their flagship school in the collegiate athletics space, New Balance has demonstrated their commitment to Boston College by providing significant resources and the highest quality product lines to all of our teams and student-athletes. Our local connection to New Balance's global brand serves to strengthen the foundation of this relationship."
Boston College and New Balance have had a partnership since April of 2021, however decided to expand it during the offseason.
"Our players and staff are thrilled to represent two iconic brands - Boston College and New Balance," said Gregory P. Barber '69 and Family Head Coach Bill O'Brien. "Being the only power conference college football program to align with a cutting-edge organization like New Balance is a great opportunity that sets us apart."
Boston College opens its season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Fordham at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.