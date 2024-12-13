BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Standout Earns Spot on 2024 Walter Camp All-America Team

The senior was named to his second All-America team in as many days.

Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku earned a spot on the 2024 Walter Camp All-America Second Team. 

The senior was named to the team for his performance this year. During the regular season, he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.

The Williamstown, N.J., native leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.

In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks second in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green in both categories. 

This is the second All-America team that Ezeiruaku has been named to. He was also added to the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America First-Team. 

Other awards that he has won this season include ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award, and the Bulger Lowe Award, as well as was a three-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week recipient. 

Below is the full list of the 2024 Walter Camp All-America teams. 

First Team Offense

WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

WR Nick Nash, San Jose State

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

OL Will Campbell, LSU

OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia 

OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

OL Addison West, Western Michigan

C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State

QB Cam Ward, Miami

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa 

PK Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana  

First Team Defense

DL Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

DL Mason Graham, Michigan

DL Mike Green, Marshall 

DL Abdul Carter, Penn State  

LB Jay Higgins, Iowa

LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo        

DB Nohl Williams, California

DB Travis Hunter, Colorado 

DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State

P Alex Mastromanno, Florida State

KR Keelan  Marion, BYU

Second Team Offense

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona   

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

OL Spencer Fano, Utah     

OL Willie Lampkin, North Carolina  

OL Tyler Booker, Alabama 

OL Kage Casey, Boise State

C Leif Fautanu, Arizona State  

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon        

RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee  

PK Alex Raynor, Kentucky

Second Team Defense

DL Nic Scourton, Texas A&M   

DL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss       

DL Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Viginia Tech 

LB Carson  Schwesinger, UCLA       

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas      

LB Jalon Walker, Georgia     

DB Ra’Mello Dotson, Kansas         

DB Malaki  Starks, Georgia

DB Will Johnson, Michigan 

DB Jahdae  Barron, Texas 

P Eddie Czaplicki, USC        

KR Rayshawn Pleasant, Tulane   

