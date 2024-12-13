Boston College Football Standout Earns Spot on 2024 Walter Camp All-America Team
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku earned a spot on the 2024 Walter Camp All-America Second Team.
The senior was named to the team for his performance this year. During the regular season, he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
The Williamstown, N.J., native leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.
In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks second in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green in both categories.
This is the second All-America team that Ezeiruaku has been named to. He was also added to the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America First-Team.
Other awards that he has won this season include ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award, and the Bulger Lowe Award, as well as was a three-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week recipient.
Below is the full list of the 2024 Walter Camp All-America teams.
First Team Offense
WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
WR Nick Nash, San Jose State
TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
OL Will Campbell, LSU
OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
OL Addison West, Western Michigan
C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
QB Cam Ward, Miami
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
PK Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana
First Team Defense
DL Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
DL Mason Graham, Michigan
DL Mike Green, Marshall
DL Abdul Carter, Penn State
LB Jay Higgins, Iowa
LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
DB Nohl Williams, California
DB Travis Hunter, Colorado
DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State
P Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
KR Keelan Marion, BYU
Second Team Offense
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
OL Spencer Fano, Utah
OL Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
OL Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL Kage Casey, Boise State
C Leif Fautanu, Arizona State
QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
PK Alex Raynor, Kentucky
Second Team Defense
DL Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
DL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
DL Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Viginia Tech
LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
DB Ra’Mello Dotson, Kansas
DB Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB Will Johnson, Michigan
DB Jahdae Barron, Texas
P Eddie Czaplicki, USC
KR Rayshawn Pleasant, Tulane
