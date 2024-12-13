BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Star Named to 2024 AFCA FBS All-America First Team

The senior made his third All-America team this season.

Kim Rankin

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) eludes the rush of Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) during the first half at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has been named to the  AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America First Team Defense. 

The senior was named to the team for his performance this year. During the regular season, he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.

The Williamstown, N.J., native leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.

In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks second in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green in both categories. 

This is the third All-America team that Ezeiruaku has been named to in as many days. He was also added to the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America First-Team and the Walter Camp All-America Second Team. 

Other awards that he has won this season include ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award, and the Bulger Lowe Award, as well as was a three-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week recipient. 

Boston College wraps up its season on Saturday, Dec. 28 as it takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Ezeiruaku has yet to announce if he will play or opt out.

