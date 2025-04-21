BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Transfer Long Snapper Commits to Iowa

The graduate spent one season with the Eagles.

The Boston College Eagles football program has had an eventful past week in the transfer portal. 

On Tuesday, offensive lineman Otto Hess and quarterback Jacobe Robinson both announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal during the spring window. 

The Eagles also picked up a player in former Wisconsin-Platteville linebacker Will Straka on Thursday. 

Now, one of the Eagles’ special teams players has announced his new home. 

Boston College transfer long snapper Bryant Worrell has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. 

The Dublin, Va., native spent one season in Chestnut Hill in 2024 where he played in all 13 games and made three tackles as well as a fumble recovery.

He was the top long snapper on the Eagles’ depth chart throughout the season. 

Prior to joining Boston College, he spent two seasons at Emory & Henry (2022-23), an NCAA Division II program, where he appeared in 14 games and made three tackles.

He started his collegiate career at Old Dominion where he also spent two seasons (2020-21). 

As a prospect, he was ranked as a five-star in the class of 2020 and was No. 11 in the nation for long snappers, according to Kohl’s

Worrell joins a Hawkeyes team that went 8-5 overall, 6-3 in conference play, and made an appearance in the Music City Bowl where it lost to Missouri 27-24 in 2024. 

He is the first Boston College transfer to announce his transfer destination in the spring window.

Worrell will have one season of eligibility remaining.

