Boston College LB Daveon 'Bam' Crouch Wasn't Nicknamed in the Most Ordinary Manner, But it Sticks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One would assume that Boston College football linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch got his nickname from the sport he plays, given his position.
It turns out that is not the case at all.
When Crouch was born, on April 3, 2004, his mother’s sister was also pregnant and due to deliver her baby around the same timeframe.
On Thursday morning at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff, Crouch finally revealed the true origin of his nickname. It had to do with the fact that Masha Watts, Crouch’s mother, and her sister didn’t want to have a baby on the same day.
So, as grotesque as it might sound, Crouch had to “Bam” his way out of the womb before his cousin arrived, a day later.
“Yeah, my mom gave [my nickname] to me when I was born,” Crouch said. “So my cousin was born April 4, and my cousin was born April 3. But I was born at like 11:30 p.m. and my auntie told my mom, ‘You better not have your baby the same day as my babies’ birthday.’ So I’m all of a sudden ‘bamming’ my way out of here. My mom always say I ‘bammed’ out of there.”
As hilarious as it sounds, Crouch actually received a very fitting nickname.
His mother, Watts, didn’t know it at the time, but Crouch would turn out to do a lot more ‘bamming’ later in his life. That ‘bamming’ would eventually take place on the football field, however, and not in the emergency room during a pregnancy.
“So basically, I forced myself out of her, like she was pushing real hard, I guess,” Crouch said. “I never told this story to a lot of people, so I’m glad I was able to get on this, this media, and be able to explain it. I just tell people, like, the Flintstones. That’s where everybody assumes I get it from. But that’s the true story.”
Crouch isn’t the only one in his family with a Flintstones-related nickname, or any type of unique nickname, for that matter.
“My brother’s named Dino,” Crouch said. “So the Flintstones resembles it a little bit. My stepdad is named ‘Frog,’ so it was a whole bunch of nicknames, man. That’s what makes us us. My mom, we call her ‘Turtle.’”
From primarily playing special teams his first two seasons in Chestnut Hill to becoming one of the team’s top tacklers—he finished third on the team with 77 in 2024 to go along with 6.5 tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, two sacks and two forced fumbles—Crouch has had to both ‘bam’ his way up to the starting 11 on defense and show he could ‘bam’ opponents on the field.
BC head coach Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Tim Lewis noticed this 'bamming' and have generated a special player out of Crouch.
His role as a leader of the Eagles’ defense, which lost the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year in Donovan Ezeiruaku and one of the best defensive tackles in the ACC, Cam Horsley, to the NFL this offseason, is now more evident than ever before.
Crouch registered a season-high 14 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in BC’s final game of 2024—against Nebraska in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
Crouch is hoping to start off 2025 right where he left off last season.
“As I got older, [the nickname] has most definitely applied to football, and I’m glad it sticks with me,” Crouch said. “Especially playing defense, like, ‘Bam,’ outside linebacker. It just fits,” Crouch said.