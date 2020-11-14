SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Gameday Thread: Boston College vs. #2 Notre Dame

A.J. Black

Boston College faces off with #2 Notre Dame today at 3:30 on ABC. This is a huge game for the Eagles as they look to get their first ranked win in six years, and their first win against Notre Dame in twelve. After a program altering win against Clemson, the Irish are looking to take care of business and position themselves as a contender for the college football playoff. 

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game. To sign up to comment, just click the follow button above, come up with a fun & creative user name and join the conversation. If you have been lurking and haven't become a commenter, I encourage you to do so! I really enjoy interacting with you all during the game, and appreciate your insight.

Before the game starts, here are the top articles we put out at BC Bulletin on the Notre Dame game.

How to Watch Today's Game

Final Thoughts and Predictions

Journalist Roundtable Discussion on ND/BC

Three Key Matchups

Five Questions Boston College Has To Answer to Defeat ND

First Look Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Saturday's Game will be Red Bandanna Game

Podcast: There are five new episodes this week on our newly released Locked on Boston College podcast. We have three complete episodes dedicated to the Holy War, but check out all our offerings below. And make sure to subscribe to Locked on Boston College on your favorite podcast directory, or bookmark this page to listen online.

Inactives

Scoring Plays

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Prediction and analysis for Saturday's game between the Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Boston College vs. #2 Notre Dame: How to Watch Stream, Listen & Series History

How to watch the Red Bandanna game between BC and Notre Dame

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

BC Men's Basketball Releases 2020-21 Schedule

A look BC men's basketball schedule

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC Men's Hockey Selected Hockey East Preseason Favorite

BC men's hockey looks to repeat as Hockey East champions.

A.J. Black

BC Roundtable: Previewing Notre Dame vs. Boston College

A trio of BC journalists look at this weekend's game against Notre Dame and give their thoughts.

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Tuesday Notre Dame Week Press Conference

BC head coach Jeff Hafley talked the upcoming game against Notre Dame, here are some of the takeaways

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

Boston College vs. Louisville: Kickoff Time, TV Listing Announced

Find out how to listen and watch the home finale between the BC Eagles and Louisville Cardinals

A.J. Black

Five Questions Boston College Has to Answer to Defeat Notre Dame

What do the Eagles need to do to beat the Fighting Irish? We explore.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Syracuse (2:00pm, RSN)

The Eagles face off with the Orange today, here is our instant analysis of the game.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC Men's Basketball Projected to Finish 14th in ACC

Low expectations for the Eagles before the season starts.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle