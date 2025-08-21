Boston College OC Will Lawing Praises Dylan Lonergan's Improvement, Attention to Detail
Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan has turned heads since coming to Chestnut Hill.
After transferring to the Eagles program in December 2024 following two seasons at Alabama, the redshirt sophomore earned the starting quarterback job during training camp.
On Thursday, Boston College offensive coordinator Will Lawing spoke about Lonergan and shared what qualities have made him stand out since joining the team.
“He’s made a lot of strides since he’s been here, since he’s gotten here in the spring,” said Lawing. “Picking up the offense and getting around his teammates and being on the same page with those guys. He’s certainly shown some leadership ability too and I’m excited about that, but he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and he’s doing a great job.”
The second-year Eagles staffer gave some extra insight on Lonergan’s attention to detail on a daily basis that has helped him stand out.
“Extra preparation,” said Lawing. “Walking through the script. Taking a look at the previous practices. We go up against our defense every day and Coach [Tim] Lewis does a lot and they throw a bunch of looks at us. So then going back and watching the tape and seeing some tells that he may can pick up on from our defense then apply to the next practice. But yeah, just doing the extra stuff around the facility when we’re not requiring him to be here.”
Lawing emphasized that having two quarterbacks on the roster that can throw a deep ball not only helps him be more creative as a coach, but also gives more players the opportunity to be on the field.
“It certainly helps,” said Lawing. “I mean, besides just the quarterback position, you can talk about our receivers and our tight ends and our running backs. There’s a lot of weapons out there and so the better players you have, the better coach you are and that’s just kind of what it is. But I certainly like to be as creative as possible with the personnel we have. We have a lot of guys that deserve opportunities to get on the field and show what they can do. So, we’re gonna try to do our best to get them out there.”
He also spoke on the offense becoming more of a balanced attack and how that is a necessary part of winning games.
“It needs to be [more of a balanced attack],” said Lawing. “To win games like we want to win games, you need to be able to run the football and throw the football and so absolutely. We still got to do a great job of running the football. It’s a huge part of this offense. Everything goes off of that. But absolutely, I’d love to be more balanced.”
Boston College opens its season against the Fordham Rams on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.