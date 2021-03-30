Locked on Boston College: More Pro Day Talk

More discussion on Friday's Pro Day and where that leaves the four Eagles who are in the draft.

On today's Locked on Boston College, we look at more stats and breakdown at Boston College's Pro Day. Mitch Wolfe of the Brawl Network stopped by for part two of his discussion. He analyzes linebackers Max Richardson, and Isaiah McDuffie and talks about when they could land in the draft, if they get drafted. Check out Wolfe's expert analysis on the topic, as he gives some great insight into the player's workouts.

Secondly, we look at an article brought up by Grant Salzano of BC Interruption. In his piece, Salzano talks about the youth of BC men's hockey, which while talented is actually doing them a disservice during tournament time. We look at the changing landscape of college hockey, and wonder if Jerry York is going to need to adjust his approach to recruiting if he wants another national championship.

Finally, a question to ponder. Who will get another head coaching job first....Tem Lukabu or Jeff Hafley? While many may think Hafley, we disagree and give our reasons why below.

