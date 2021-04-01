Locked on Boston College: Freshmen Football Updates

On today's Locked on Boston College we discuss a trio of freshmen who have joined the Boston College football team in the spring. Hear from offensive line coach Matt Applebaum and defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim as they discuss three of the biggest names of the '21 recruiting class and how they have done so far with the Eagles this spring.

Also, we talk about the vanishing BC men's hockey roster. Four players in the three days have decided to sign their NHL contracts. We look at the monumental losses they leave, and discuss the future of the program. Also we explain why this isn't a reason to panic about Jerry York or the state of BC hockey.

Finally, we look at the news. Yesterday, the NCAA went to the Supreme Court to appeal the Alston case. We look at the issues at hand in the case, and examine some of the comments made by the justices.

All this and more on today's show!

We are doing a mailbag tomorrow! If you would like to have your question answered by AJ Black on-air, please either put it in the comment section below, email us or DM on a social media platform.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

Mike Hardman Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

Matt Boldy Signs With Minnesota Wild

Spencer Knight Signs With Florida Panthers

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro