ESPN Gives Boston College Bowl Bid in Preseason Projections
The 2025 college football season is almost here with Week 0 starting next weekend.
As the season approaches, outlets are putting out preseason predictions which includes awards, watch lists, and bowl games.
ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach revealed their preseason bowl predictions on Friday morning.
The pair had Boston College playing the same opponent, but in two different bowl games.
Bonagura has the Eagles playing the Auburn Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 19 while Schlabach has Boston College playing Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 29.
Boston College and Auburn have met three times with the last being in 1982.
The Eagles hold a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series. They won the first two matchups 13-7 in 1939 and 33-7 in 1940.
Auburn won the last meeting 33-26 in 1982 in the Tangerine Bowl.
Boston College is no stranger to the Birmingham Bowl. The Eagles played in the bowl in 2020 and lost to Cincinnati 38-6.
The Tigers have also competed in the bowl a couple of times. Auburn beat Memphis 31-10 in 2015 and lost to Houston 17-13 in 2021.
Neither team has been in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Boston College opens its campaign on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Fordham at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., while Auburn starts its season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Baylor.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham
Sept. 6: at Michigan State
Sept. 13: at Stanford
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse