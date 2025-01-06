Report: Chicago Bears Request to Speak With Former Boston College Staffer
The NFL regular season has concluded and teams are either getting ready for their playoff run or starting to look and make moves for the future.
For the Chicago Bears, a team that went 5-12 overall and finished last in the NFC North this year, the organization is doing the latter.
The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29. Thomas Brown served as the interim head coach for the remainder of their season.
Now, Chicago is starting the process of finding a new head coach and requesting to speak with other coaches across the league. One of the coaches being requested has ties to Boston College.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have requested to speak with Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was a graduate assistant for the Eagles from 2010-11.
“The #Bears have put in a request to speak with #AZCardinals OC Drew Petzing, source said, a rising, impressive coach,” said Rapoport via X.
The 37-year-old is a Wellesley, Mass., native and was a defensive back for Middlebury College from 2005-06.
After college, he coached at Harvard, Boston College and Yale before transitioning to the NFL in 2013.
During his time in the league, he has had two stints with the Cleveland Browns (2013 and 2020-22) and worked for the Minnesota Vikings (2014-19).
He has been with the Cardinals since 2023.
