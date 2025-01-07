Former Boston College Football Defensive Back Transfers to Purdue
Former Boston College defensive back Ryan Turner has transferred to Purdue, according to national college football reporter for CBS Sports and 247Sports Matt Zenitz.
“Ex-Boston College and Ohio State defensive back Ryan Turner is expected to transfer to Purdue, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247sports,” wrote Zenitz via X. “Former four-star recruit who had 13 tackles and a pick-six this year at BC.”
The redshirt sophomore spent one season in Chestnut Hill after transferring from Ohio State.
During his sole season with the Eagles, he appeared in nine games and tallied 13 total tackles (10 solo and three assisted), two tackles for loss, one sack, four pass breakups, and one pick six.
As a prospect, Turner was a four-star recruit from the class of 2022 and ranked No. 341 nationally, No. 37 in cornerbacks, and No. 40 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
247Sports also rates the Hollywood, Fla., native as a three-star transfer that ranks No. 298 overall and No. 36 in cornerbacks.
Turner is one of 13 Eagles to enter the portal this offseason. He joined quarterbacks Thomas Castellanos and Jack Brandon, linebacker Sione Hala, defensive backs Jalen Cheek, Cole Batson and Kahlil Ali, wide receivers Jayden McGowan, Jerand Bradley and Montrell Wade, offensive lineman Ilija Krajnovic, and defensive linemen Regen Terry and Nigel Tate.
Turner joins a Purdue program that went 1-11 in 2024 which includes 0-9 in conference play.
