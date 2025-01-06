Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Gives Injury Update on Former Boston College WR Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on former Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers on Monday.
“It’s not a season-ending injury,” said Harbaugh. “It’s just gonna be day-to-day, try to do everything he can do to get back as soon as he can and we’ll see where that takes us.”
Flowers exited Baltimore’s game on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter with a knee injury after completing a 12-yard reception.
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday night that it was not a major injury and seemed to be a sprain.
“#Ravens Pro Bowl WR Zay Flowers, ruled out with a knee injury, is believed to have suffered a sprain, sources say, pending the MRI,” wrote Rapoport via X. “It’s not considered a major injury, though there is a real chance he misses next week. If Baltimore takes care of business, he could be back.”
This season, Flowers has had a standout year as he has tallied 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns.
Last week, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native was selected to his first Pro Bowl which also made history as the first wide receiver in the Ravens organization to be selected to the Pro Bowl.
The Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL Playoff on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football Running Back Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Two Boston College Football Alums Selected to 2025 NFL Pro Bowl
Boston College Football Defensive Back Declares for 2025 NFL Draft