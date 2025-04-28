Report: Former Boston College Wide Receiver Dino Tomlin Receives Rookie Mini Camp Invite From Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have invited former Boston College wide receiver Dino Tomlin, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and a three-year member of BC’s football program, to rookie minicamp, according to Ashley Liotus of WTAE-TV Pittsburgh.
Tomlin started his collegiate football career in 2019 as a true freshman at Maryland and redshirted in 2020. As a reserve wideout and special teamer, Tomlin saw very limited playing time his first two seasons, catching just one pass for seven yards.
After transferring to the Heights in the 2022 offseason, the Pittsburgh, Pa. native finally surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark as a redshirt junior in Chestnut Hill. Tomlin played in all 12 games and started the final two after beginning the year primarily on special teams. He totaled 10 receptions for 181 yards.
Tomlin took a leap in 2023 during his redshirt senior campaign, collecting 24 catches — good for third on the team — for a career-high 312 yards. He made two starts and played in all 13 games, including the Eagles’ bowl game at Fenway Park. Tomlin caught one ball for six yards in the postseason win over Southern Methodist University.
After changing head coaches from Jeff Hafley to Bill O’Brien heading into 2024, Tomlin took more of a backseat role in the wide receivers room due to the sheer amount of incoming talent from the portal and incoming recruiting class.
Tomlin’s six-foot, 188-pound frame makes him lanky in stature with a wide wingspan and durable upper body. Tomlin was reliable throughout his career, mostly in the short-to-mid passing range, but he was unable to push the boundaries of his capabilities due to the lack of playing time he received.
With an overall record of 191-118-2 since 2007, Mike Tomlin is the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL. A staple of the league for 15-plus years, his connections span vastly across the NFL and its different organizations.