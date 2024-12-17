Former FAU Tight End Transfers to Boston College
Former Florida Atlantic tight end Zeke Moore is transferring to Boston College.
He announced his decision via social media on Monday afternoon.
“God is good,” wrote Moore via X.
The Roswell, Ga., native shared that he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 1. Along with the Eagles, he held offers from UAB, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, and East Carolina.
Moore spent two seasons at FAU where he appeared in 22 games and tallied 18 receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound offensive weapon was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 1,933 nationally, No. 89 in right ends, and No. 183 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite.
Although not the deepest on the roster, the Eagles tight end room played a big part in their offensive success this year. Kamari Morales and Jeremiah Franklin, who are two of just four players at the position on the depth chart, combined for 566 yards and nine scores.
Boston College will be looking not only to add more depth to the position, but also to replace Morales as he is in his final season of eligibility.
Moore is the second addition out of the portal for Boston College. The program also landed former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins, who committed while on a visit over the weekend.
