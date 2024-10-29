How Boston College Football is Projected to Finish the Season
After starting the season 4-1, the Boston College Eagles football team has struggled throughout the month of October.
The Eagles have recorded wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky and suffered losses to No. 25 Missouri, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville. The team is currently on a three-game losing streak.
With the skid, Boston College’s win probability for its remaining four games of the season has been slightly impacted, according to ESPN’s Matchup Predictor.
The Eagles are currently on their second bye week of the season and take the field again on Nov. 9 against the Syracuse Orange at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Currently, Boston College is favored to win the game with a 68-percent chance versus the Orange’s 32-percent chance.
After the team’s Week 11 contest, the Eagles head to Dallas, Texas, for their final road game of the season to take on the No. 20 SMU Mustangs on Nov. 16. As of right now, SMU is the heavy favorite to win the game with an 85.4-percent chance versus Boston College’s 14.6-percent.
On Nov. 23, Boston College returns home to face the UNC Tar Heels. The Eagles are sitting as the favorite to win the matchup with a 56.2-percent chance versus the Tar Heels 43.8-percent.
Boston College will play its regular season finale against the No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers on Nov. 30 at Alumni Stadium. Right now, the Panthers are the favorite to win with a 59.6-percent chance over the Eagles 40.4-percent.
If the end of the season plays out in this way, Boston College would finish the year 6-6 overall and 3-5 in ACC play which would barely qualify the Eagles for a bowl game.
