Injury Updates: Boston College Football vs Clemson
Boston College football is getting ready for its primetime matchup versus the Clemson Tigers.
Both teams will be down a handful of players for the contest.
The Eagles' injuries are primarily on the defensive side of the ball while the Tigers are mostly on the offensive side.
Boston College will be without linebackers Daveon Crouch, Jaylen Blackwell, Vaughn Pemberton, and Palaie Faoa, wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Johnathan Montague Jr., and Will Graves III, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Marcelous Townsend, and Amari Jackson, defensive linemen Sterling Sanders and Makai Byerson, and tight end Danny Edgehille.
Eagles wide receiver Luke McLaughlin will miss the first half due to a targeting penalty in the second half of Boston College’s 48-7 loss to Pitt last Saturday.
Defensive backs Cameron Martinez and Zach Kelly and defensive lineman Owen Stoudmire are listed as game-time decisions.
Some questionable players for Boston College have been taken off the availability report and look to be able to play on Saturday night, including defensive backs Max Tucker, TJ Green, and Ashton Cunningham, defensive linemen Quintayvious Hutchins and Kwan Williams, and offensive lineman Kevin Cline.
The Eagles’ probable players from Friday night were also taken off, linebacker Bryce Steele, running back Jordan McDonald, defensive back Isaiah Farris, and offensive lineman Michael Crounse.
As for Clemson, the team will be without running backs Jarvis Green, Peyton Streko, and Jay Haynes, defensive ends Ari Watford and Armon Mason, linebacker Billy Wilke, offensive linemen Elyjah Thurmon and Easton Ware, defensive tackle Makhi Williams Lee, and wide receiver Tristan Martinez.
This story will be updated before and throughout the game with the latest injury news. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information.
Pre-Game Updates
- 7:15 p.m. | Boston College defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire was not dressed out on the sideline during warmups vs. Clemson. He is out for the game.
- 6:47 p.m. ET | Boston College defensive back Cameron Martinez is on the sidelines in a jacket and sweats. He looks unavailable for the contest. Martinez was listed as a game-time decision this afternoon.
Clemson Players Out:
RB #21 Jarvis Green
RB #23 Peyton Streko
RB #26 Jay Haynes
DE #34 Armon Mason
LB #43 Billy Wilkes
OL #52 Elyjah Thurmon
DT #55 Makhi Williams Lee
OL #63 Easton Ware
WR #86 Tristan Martinez
DE #99 Ari Watford
Boston College Players Out:
LB #1 Daveon Crouch
WR #1 Jaedn Skeete
WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.
LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell
DB #10 Syair Torrence
DB #19 Marcelous Townsend
LB #23 Vaughn Pemberton
DB #24 Amari Jackson
WR #38 Will Graves III
LB #44 Palaie Faoa
DL #51 Sterling Sanders
TE #86 Danny Edgehille
DL #91 Makai Byerson
WR #83 Luke McLaughlin (First Half Only)
Boston College Players Game-Time Decisions:
DB #29 Cameron Martinez
DB #39 Zach Kelly
DT #93 Owen Stoudmire
