BC Bulletin

Injury Updates: Boston College Football vs Clemson

The Eagles and Tigers will be without a handful of players on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Oct 17, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) is sacked by Boston College Eagles defensive back Cameron Martinez (29) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) is sacked by Boston College Eagles defensive back Cameron Martinez (29) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston College football is getting ready for its primetime matchup versus the Clemson Tigers. 

Both teams will be down a handful of players for the contest. 

The Eagles' injuries are primarily on the defensive side of the ball while the Tigers are mostly on the offensive side.

Boston College will be without linebackers Daveon Crouch,  Jaylen Blackwell, Vaughn Pemberton, and Palaie Faoa, wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Johnathan Montague Jr., and Will Graves III, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Marcelous Townsend, and Amari Jackson, defensive linemen Sterling Sanders and Makai Byerson, and tight end Danny Edgehille.

Eagles wide receiver Luke McLaughlin will miss the first half due to a targeting penalty in the second half of Boston College’s 48-7 loss to Pitt last Saturday. 

Defensive backs Cameron Martinez and Zach Kelly and defensive lineman Owen Stoudmire are listed as game-time decisions. 

Some questionable players for Boston College have been taken off the availability report and look to be able to play on Saturday night, including defensive backs Max Tucker, TJ Green, and Ashton Cunningham, defensive linemen Quintayvious Hutchins and Kwan Williams, and offensive lineman Kevin Cline. 

The Eagles’ probable players from Friday night were also taken off, linebacker Bryce Steele, running back Jordan McDonald, defensive back Isaiah Farris, and offensive lineman Michael Crounse.

As for Clemson, the team will be without running backs Jarvis Green, Peyton Streko, and Jay Haynes, defensive ends Ari Watford and Armon Mason, linebacker Billy Wilke, offensive linemen Elyjah Thurmon and Easton Ware, defensive tackle Makhi Williams Lee, and wide receiver Tristan Martinez.

This story will be updated before and throughout the game with the latest injury news. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information.

Pre-Game Updates

  • 7:15 p.m. | Boston College defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire was not dressed out on the sideline during warmups vs. Clemson. He is out for the game.
  • 6:47 p.m. ET | Boston College defensive back Cameron Martinez is on the sidelines in a jacket and sweats. He looks unavailable for the contest. Martinez was listed as a game-time decision this afternoon.

Clemson Players Out:

RB #21 Jarvis Green

RB #23 Peyton Streko

RB #26 Jay Haynes

DE #34 Armon Mason

LB #43 Billy Wilkes

OL #52 Elyjah Thurmon

DT #55 Makhi Williams Lee

OL #63 Easton Ware

WR #86 Tristan Martinez

DE #99 Ari Watford

Boston College Players Out:

LB #1 Daveon Crouch

WR #1 Jaedn Skeete

WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.

LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell

DB #10 Syair Torrence

DB #19 Marcelous Townsend

LB #23 Vaughn Pemberton

DB #24 Amari Jackson

WR #38 Will Graves III

LB #44 Palaie Faoa

DL #51 Sterling Sanders

TE #86 Danny Edgehille

DL #91 Makai Byerson

WR #83 Luke McLaughlin (First Half Only)

Boston College Players Game-Time Decisions:

DB #29 Cameron Martinez

DB #39 Zach Kelly

DT #93 Owen Stoudmire

For full updates of the game, check out Boston College Eagles On SI's Live Blog here: Live Blog: Boston College Football vs Clemson

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football