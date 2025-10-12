Instant Analysis: Clemson 41, Boston College 10
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football suffered its fifth consecutive loss at the hands of the Clemson Tigers 41-10 on Saturday night inside Alumni Stadium.
Although Clemson has not looked its best through the first seven weeks of the season, the Tigers still have a dominant offense that was in full force on Saturday night.
The unit scored 34 first-half points, one point less than its season-best which was 35 against UNC last weekend.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik went 22-of-30 for 280 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as well as had 48 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine attempts. He exited the game in the third quarter with an injury and did not return. Backup QB Christopher Vizzina played the remainder of the game for the Tigers.
Other Tigers to score include wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., running back Adam Randall, running back Keith Adams Jr., and defensive tackle Peter Woods on a rush. They also kicked two good field goals, a 46-yarder in the first and a 50-yarder as time expired in the first half.
Even though Boston College showed some improvement, the most notable spot being in penalties (three for 28 yards), the defense struggled to get off the field and had no answers to stop the Tigers.
The Eagles defense was down a number of players in the contest, including linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, defensive back Syair Torrence, defensive back Amari Jackson, defensive back Cameron Martinez, and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire.
Defensive back KP Price led Boston College’s defense with 14 total tackles (10 solo and four assisted), one tackle for loss, and had an interception for 31 yards.
As for Boston College’s offense, the team scored on a 45-yard field goal by kicker Luca Lombardo in the first and a two-yard touchdown run by running back Turbo Richard.
The field goal kept Lombardo’s stat line perfect for 2025. Through six games, he is 7-for-7 on field goals and 20-for-20 on extra points which includes his stats versus Clemson.
Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan had an improved outing from last weekend at Pitt as he went 12-of-19 for 117 yards, and had a fumble. Shaker Reisig entered the game in the third quarter and went 3-of-10 for 19 yards and threw an interception.
Richard led the offensive weapons with 81 all purpose yards and wide receiver Lewis Bond was narrowly behind with 70 receiving yards on seven receptions.
Next up, Boston College hosts the UConn Huskies next Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ACC Network.