Boston College Player Preview '22: QB Phil Jurkovec

In his final go round, will the Notre Dame transfer finally put together the big season he looks capable of putting together?

Last season was basically a lost season for transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec. After a huge game against Colgate, he was basically lost for the season with a freak hand injury in a goal line scrum against the UMass Minutemen. He missed seven games, and returned clearly not at a 100%, looking shaky against FSU and Wake Forest. He ended the year with just 914 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Not the season many had envisioned for the very talented quarterback.

2022 will be the final chance for Jurkovec to put it all together. He has shown at times how dominant he can be. Even when hurt, he looked electric against Georgia Tech last season, accounting for five total touchdowns. However, the injuries are a huge question mark. He has missed games now for three different stints because of an injury. Many draft analysts have the quarterback as a potential first round pick, but if he gets hurt again, there is every reason to believe that his stock could fall. This season is critical for the Pennsylvania native, can he put it all together?

Height: 6-5

Weight: 215

High School: Pine-Richland

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Hafley on Jurkovec: "He's so talented, he can throw the ball all over the field," Hafley said at the beginning of last season. "He's big, he's strong, he's hard to sack. He sees it, he can process. Here is what I saw of him in spring this year. I saw confidence and I saw leadership coming in and out of the huddle as each practice went on. I told him. I mean, there were some days I was like, man this guy is getting better every day."

Recruiting Roundup: No. 66-ranked overall player nationally, No. 5 dual threat quarterback nationally and No. 2 player from Pennsylvania by 247Sports.com … No. 120-ranked overall player nationally, No. 8 pocket passer nationally and No. 3 player from Pennsylvania by ESPN.com … No. 55-ranked overall player nationally, No. 4 dual threat quarterback nationally and No. 2 player from Pennsylvania by Rivals.com

2021 Stats: 914 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions (6 games)

Mitch Wolfe's Projections: 3500 yards, 27 TDs, 12 INTs, 4 rushing TDs, 62% completion percentage.

Depth Chart Overview: Boston College is going to go as far as Jurkovec can take them. If healthy, he can be a game changer, and potentially make the Eagles a dark horse contender in the conference. He's got a huge arm, dynamic, and can move the ball up and down the field. But the injury question is something that has to be considered. While it may. not be in his DNA, Jurkovec needs to be more careful about taking unnecessary hits, with sliding more and getting out of bounds when possible. If he can stay healthy, there is every possibility that BC could finally win more than seven games, beat a Top 25 team, and be ranked at season end.

