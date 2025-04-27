Report: Boston College Football Tight End Kamari Morales Invited to Two Minicamps
Boston College football tight end Kamari Morales has been invited to the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp, according to a report from NFL and Houston Texans reporter for KPRC2 Aaron Wilson.
“Boston College tight end Kamari Morales, a North Carolina transfer, invited to #Ravens and #Dolphins rookie minicamps per a source,” said Wilson via X.
Morales spent just one season with the Eagles but played a massive role in the team’s offense last year.
In 2024, he saw time in all 13 games for Boston College and logged 28 receptions for 325 yards and six touchdowns.
The Buck Lake, Fla., native led the team in receiving touchdowns and had the third-most receiving yards.
Morales joined Boston College after transferring from UNC following the 2023 season. During his time with the Tar Heels, he appeared in 53 games and tallied 67 receptions for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The minicamp invite is one of numerous transactions in the past few days.
In total, Boston College has three draft picks this year, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (No. 44), offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo, who was taken by the Chicago Bears in the second round (No. 56), and offensive lineman Drew Kendall, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round (No. 168).
The program has also had two UDFA signings since the conclusion of the draft, offensive lineman Jack Conley with the New England Patriots and defensive tackle Cam Horsley with the Tennessee Titans.