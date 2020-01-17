Boston College Names Steve Shimko Tight Ends Coach

Jeff Hafley continued to fill out his coaching staff today, as Boston College announced Steve Shimko as their next tight ends coach.

"Steve’s background as a college offensive coordinator and NFL coach brings terrific experience and expertise to our coaching staff,” said Hafley. “He is a very positive, energetic and detailed teacher of the game. We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Heights.”

Shimko comes to Chestnut Hill after two seasons as an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Seattle Seahawks. Before that he was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Garden City Community College where he won a NJACC National Championship. He was an offensive assistant with Brian Schottenheimer at the University of Georgia, and worked on recruiting operations with PJ Fleck at Western Michigan. He also worked at Rutgers in 2013 as a graduate assistant.

His path intersected with Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley during his playing days, as he was a quarterback for the Scarlet Knights from 2009. However his career was cut short due to a shoulder injury, and he went on to become a student assistant on staff with Greg Schiano and Hafley.

Shimko is yet another example of a young coach with a high ceiling. It seems that he has solid background given that he has worked for Pete Carroll, Mark Richt, Greg Schiano and PJ Fleck during his brief coaching career. And even though he it was only at a community college, he is yet another coach on the staff with experience as an offensive coordinator. In terms of recruiting, he's another coach with New Jersey routes, which can only be a positive for recruiting in the Garden State.

With Shimko on board the current staff is currently (click their name to read their hiring recap)

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley

Offensive Coordinator: Frank Cignetti Jr.

Defensive Coordinator: Tem Lukabu

Linebackers Coach: Sean Duggan

Running Backs Coach: Richie Gunnell

Wide Receivers Coach: Joe Dailey

Defensive Back Coach: Aazar Abdul Rahim

Defensive Line Coach: Vince Oghobaase

Offensive Line Coach: Matt Applebaum

Special Teams Coordinator: TBA

Tight Ends Coach: Steve Shimko

