Three Key BC Players to Watch Against No. 10 Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Boston College kicks off the Bill O’Brien era tonight against a Florida State team that’s going to be highly motivated after last week’s stunning loss.
The No. 10 Seminoles lost 24-21 to Georgia Tech in Ireland to start their 2024 season and the questions about them only grew. But the Seminoles return home this week to try and prove last week was a fluke.
However, Boston College isn’t going to be cake walk for Florida State. The Eagles return 15 starters from last year’s team (7 offense, 8 defense) and have a new coach known for his offensive success. In today’s college football world where teams casually lose 15 starters, the Eagles bringing that many starters back can’t be discounted.
Of those 15 returning starters, here are three players that will be key for Boston College against Florida State:
QB Thomas Castellanos
No matter the team or level of play, winning football games requires having a good quarterback that can be accurate and not commit turnovers. It also helps if the quarterback can run the ball. The Eagles’ Castellanos may fit that bill.
As a sophomore last year at Boston College, Castellanos threw for 2,248 yards and 15 touchdowns while complete nearly 60 percent of his passes. He did have 14 interceptions, though. If O’Brien can help Castellanos cut down on those interceptions and increase his completion percent, the Eagles will have a very dangerous weapon at quarterback because Castellanos is a potent runner, too. He ran for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023.
If given the chance Monday night against Florida State, Castellanos could be problematic for the Seminoles’ defense.
DE Donovan Ezeiruaku
One of Boston College’s biggest struggles last year was its pass rush, or lack of one. They averaged just one sack and that stat is greatly helped by a six-sack performance against Virginia. In order to upset the 10th-ranked team in the country, the Eagles will have to pressure FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei into sacks and mistakes.
No other Boston College pass rusher may shoulder this responsibility than Ezeiruaku. The junior has 13.5 sacks in his career (all in Boston) and 24 tackles for a loss. He had a big year in 2022 with 8.5 sacks and 14.5 TFL, which earned him All-ACC second team honors, but he had just two sacks a year ago.
Opposing offenses undoubtedly made sure to account for him last season, which contributed to the low number. But if the Eagles are going to be better rushing the passer in 2024, Ezeiruaku will play a major role.
WR Jayden McGowan
From an overall talent level, Florida State has more than Boston College (the same could’ve been said about the Seminoles against Georgia Tech last week and look what happened). So, for the Eagles to pull off the upset they’ll need players who can match the talent level opposite of them to have a big day. That’s where McGowan comes in.
McGowan transferred to Boston College this offseason after two seasons at Vanderbilt where he was a two-time ALL-SEC kick returner and was top five in average kick returns yards in the SEC for two seasons. In 2023, McGowan had 987 all-purpose yards and was third on the team in receiving yards. He was also named to Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List with 4.36 40-yard dash, and personal bests of 370 lbs. on the bench, 500 lbs. squats and 275 lbs. power clean.
McGowan is the type of electrifying playmaker that can swing the momentum of a game in one play and strike from anywhere on the field. It’s exactly the type of player the Eagles will need if they hope to give Florida State its second-straight upset loss.
