Two Boston College Football Starters Will Miss 2024 Pinstripe Bowl
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team is one day away from taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
The program is looking to win its eighth game of the season, a mark that has not been reached since 2009.
The team will have to try and hit that milestone without two of its starters.
On Friday, Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed that offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku will not play in the bowl game.
Ezeiruaku has had a standout season for the Eagles. In 2024, he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
The Williamstown, N.J., native leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.
In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks second in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green in both categories.
Trapilo, who starts at the right tackle position, has been a massive part of the Eagles offensive success. He played on a line that paved the way for 4,406 yards which was the 13th-most in the ACC and 49 touchdowns which tied for the fifth-most.
The Eagles and Cornhuskers will kick off on Saturday afternoon at noon ET on ABC.
