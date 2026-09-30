A Final Look at Where Everyone in the Transfer Portal Ended Up: Puck Drop

With the start of the 2026-27 college hockey season at hand, it seemed like a good time to circle back to the transfer portal and do a final look at where everyone ended up.

Overall, 348 names were submitted into the portal, and 34 are technically still available.

The overall total includes 22 players from Mercyhurst, as the men’s program was discontinued on March 27. All but two have found new teams (and one of them had previously been on Mercyhurst’s ACHA club team). Eight transferred to Canadian universities while three went to Division III programs. Two joined the ACHA program at Oklahoma State, where those involved hope to have a Division I program by 2030, and were joined by four other transfers from Division I teams.

How important can one player be? This time a year ago Denver was adding Johnny Hicks as a third goaltender after the school he had committed to, Tennessee State, announced that it was delaying the launch of its hockey program. As a freshman he took over as the starter in January, went undefeated while set an NCAA single-season record with a .957 save percentage, led the nation with a 1.19 goals-against average (GAA), and keyed the Pioneers run to the national championship.

The conferences and teams are listed in alphabetical order. Note that the players listed include graduate transfers. Also * indicates that there was a recent coaching change, and "+" indicates the player was selected in an NFL Draft.

Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) Transfers Air Force

Entered Portal (4): D Nate Ferrell; D Will Dawson (Bemidji State); G Zane Spaniol (Bethel State, DIII); G Toby Hopp (Notre Dame)

Arrivals: None



Army

Entered Portal (2): D Samuel Groebner (St. Thomas); Kareem El-Bashir (Williams, DIII)

Arrivals: None



Bentley

Entered Portal (2): G Jack Erickson (Ohio State); D David Helledy (Miami)

Arrivals (3): F James Duerr (Massachusetts); F Joshua Giuliani (St. Thomas); D Josh Player (New Hampshire)



Canisius

Entered Portal (2): F Ryan Gillespie (Toronto); G Petter Wickstrom Stumer (Maine)

Arrivals (9): D Matthew Campbell (Merrimack); D Reid Conn (New Hampshire); F Philippe Fontaine (Lindenwood); D James Goffredo (RPI); F Cole Gordon (RPI); G Kolby Hay (Augustana); F Joseph Henneberry (Merrimack); F Noah Quinn (Bemidji State); F Ethan Wolthers (Sacred Heart)



Holy Cross

Entered Portal (2): F Jack Stockfish (Quinnipiac); F Devin Phillips (Sacred Heart)

Arrivals (3): F AJ Lacroix (Massachusetts); F Jack Larrigan (Notre Dame); Ben Riche (Quinnipiac)



Mercyhurst

Entered Portal (22): F Dominik Bartecko (Alaska); G Simon Bucheler; D Tyler Desrochers (Chatham, DIII); F Alexander Dimitriadis (Toronto); F Matteo Disipio (Acadia); F Riley Fitzgerald (Colby, Division III); G Charles-Edward Gravel (Niagara); G Henry Hunt; D Francesco Iasenza (New Brunswick); F Sean James (New Brunswick); D Lukas Klemm (Alaska); D Christian Kocsis (Hobart; F Brendan Lamb (Northern Michigan); F Andrew Leblanc (Lindenwood); D Jacob Leblanc (Lindenwood); D Kaden Muir (Oklahoma State, ACHA); F Connor Pelc; D Trent Sambrook (New Brunswick); F Will Schumacher (Lindenwood); F Joseph Serpa (Alaska); F Spencer Smith (Brock); D Jaryd Sych (Brock)

Arrivals: None, program folded



Niagara

Entered Portal (3): G Mitchell Day (Utica, DIII); F Aidan Litke (Lakehead); F Drew Vieten

Arrivals (4): F Brayden Boehm (Michigan Tech); Charles-Edward Gravel (Mercyhurst); F Ryan Humphrey (Western Michigan); F Jack Richard (Merrimack)



RIT

Entered Portal (3): F Mathieu Cobetto-Roy (Concordia); F Boris Skalos (signed with pro team in Slovakia); F Ty Whyte

Arrivals (4): D Nicholas De Angelis (New Hampshire); D Matthew Mania+ (Michigan); F Nick Peluso (Maine); F Matthew Wilde (Massachusetts)



Robert Morris

Entered Portal (5): D Michael Craig (Clarkson); F Cameron Garvey (Vermont); F Tanner Klimpke (Maine); D Rasmus Larsson+ (signed with pro team in Sweden); F Zeke Nicholson (British Columbia). Note: D JR Ashmead withdrew name.

Arrivals (3): D Charlie Kinsman (Vermont); F Ryan McPherson (New Hampshire); D Gunnar Vandamme (RPI)



Sacred Heart

Entered Portal (7): D David Brandes (Toronto); G Teagan Kendrick (New Hampshire); F Paul Minnehan (Utica, DIII); F Jeremi Tremblay (Toronto); F Charles-Edward Tardiff (Alaska Anchorage); D Noah Van Viet; F Ethan Wolthers (Canisius)

Arrivals (6): D Nicholas Bernardo (Long Island); F Diego Buttazzoni (UMass Lowell); F Mirko Buttazzoni (UMass Lowell); F Landen Gunderson (Ohio State); F Devin Phillips (Holy Cross); G Wils Wallstrom (Merrimack)

Big Ten Transfers Michigan

Entered Portal (4): D Hunter Hady (Arizona State); F Christian Humphreys (Minnesota); D Mattew Mania+ (RIT); F Teddy Spitznagel (Colorado College)

Arrivals: None



Michigan State

Entered Portal (4): F Austin Baker+ (Miami); G Dolan Gilbert; F Nathan Mackie (Ferris State); Melvin Strahl+ (Minnesota)

Arrivals (3): F Jimmy Clark+ (Minnesota); F Cullen Potter (Arizona State); G Quentin Sigurdson (Northeastern)



Minnesota*

Entered Portal (7): G Nathan Airey (EBUG San Jose Sharks); F August Falloon (Union); F Jimmy Clark+ (Michigan State); D Leo Gruba (Notre Dame); D Finn McLaughlin (St. Cloud State); Erik Påhlsson+ (Ohio State); D Max Rud (Alaska)

Arrivals (6): F Austin Burnevik+ (St. Cloud State); D Tanner Henricks+ (St. Cloud State); F Christian Humphreys (Michigan); D Finn Loftus (St. Cloud State); D Evan Murr (Minnesota State); G Melvin Strahl+ (Michigan State)



Notre Dame

Entered Portal (3): Caeden Carlisle (Ottawa); F Jake Larrigan (Holy Cross); F Charles Pardue (Lake Superior)

Arrivals (5): F Hagen Burrows+ (Denver); D Leo Gruba (Minnesota); F David Klee+ (North Dakota); D Michael Quinn (Miami); G Toby Hopp (Air Force)



Ohio State

Entered Portal (6): F Landen Gunderson (Sacred Heart); G Sam Hillebrandt (Arizona State); G Dawson Labre (Clarkson); D Chris Romaine+ (Maine); F Jake Rozzi (St. Lawrence); D Ethan Straky (Kansas City ECHL)

Arrivals (3): D Sascha Boumedienne+ (Boston University); G Jack Erickson (Bentley); F Erik Påhlsson+ (Minnesota)



Penn State

Entered Portal (3): D Cade Christenson (Providence); F Nic Chin-Degraves (Arizona State); JJ Wiebusch (Wisconsin)

Arrivals (3): D Caeden Herrington+ (Vermont); D Charlie Michaud (Miami); F Justin Poirier+ (Maine)



Wisconsin

Entered Portal (2): F Tyson Dyck+; G Eli Pulver (Brown)

Arrivals (3): D Dylan Compton (Northeastern); G Alexis Cournoyer+ (Cornell); F JJ Wiebusch (Penn State)

Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Transfers Augustana

Entered Portal (5): F Garrett Drotts (Wisconsin-River Falls, DIII); G Kolby Hay (Canisius); F Quinn F Rudrud (St. Thomas); D Will Svenddal; F Ben Troumbly (signed with French pro team)

Arrivals (2): F Jacob Fletcher (Lindenwood); G Mathis Langevin (Miami)



Bemidji State

Entered Portal (5): D Ryan Henderson (Brock); F Vincent Labelle; F Kasper Magnussen (North Dakota); D Isa Parekh (Maine); F Noah Quinn (Canisius)

Arrivals (3): F Will Dawson (Air Force); D Joe Gramer (Omaha); F Carter Rapalje (Ferris State)



Bowling Green

Entered Portal (4): D Brian Lonergan (Brown); G Cole Moore (UMass Lowell); F Tanner Scott (Toronto Metropolitan); Rihards Simanovics (Maryville)

Arrivals (1): D Evan Bushy (Lake Superior)



Ferris State

Entered Portal (8): F Jacob Badal (Adrian, DIII); D Conner Brown (Long Island); F Max Dukovac (pro team in Great Britain); D Logan Heroux (RPI); F Carter Rapalje (Bemidji State); F Tanner Rowe; F Jack Silich (Hobart and Smith, DIII); D Kade Turner

Arrivals (8): F Zach Bade (Western Michigan); D Luke Coughlin+ (Maine); D Colton Jamieson (St. Thomas); Ryan Kusler (Western Michigan); F Nathan Mackie (Michigan State); D Owen Mehlenbacher+ (Massachusetts); F Justin Stupka (Miami); D Autin Zemlak (Arizona State)



Lake Superior

Entered Portal (11): F William Ahlrik (St. Could State); G Rorke Applebee (Quinnipiac); D Adam Barone (Boston University); D Evan Bushy (Bowling Green); D John Driuskinis (Signed with pro team in France); F Luke Levandowski (St. John’s, DIII); G Adam Manji (York); F Reagan Milburn (Oklahoma State, ACHA); F Everett Pietila; F Brandon Piku (Northern Michigan); D Max Ranstrom (signed with pro team in Sweden)

Arrivals (5): D Mattero Mann+ (Colorado College); D Casper Nässén+ (Miami); D Joey Potter (Alaska Anchorage); D Nolan Seed (Lindenwood); F Charls Savoie (Lindenwood)



Michigan Tech

Entered Portal (5): F Ryan Abraham (Lindenwood); F Brayden Boehm (Niagara); D Rylan Brown (Arizona State); F Ryder Matter (Alberta); D Braden Pietila

Arrivals (2): F Giovanni Morneau (Lindenwood); D Luke Shipley (Mass Lowell)



Minnesota State

Entered Portal (4): G Maxwell Beckford (Merrimack); F Jacob Bronkowski (Aurora, DIII); F Charles Lurie (St. Cloud State); D Evan Murr (Minnesota)

Arrivals (4): D Sam Court (Arizona State); F Daimon Gardner+ (St. Cloud State); G Lassi Lehti (Alaska); D Will Skahan+ (Boston College)



Northern Michigan

Entered Portal (8): Jakub Altrighter (St. Thomas); D Anthoy Cliché (Concordia); G William Gramme (Alaska Anchorage); F Aidyn Hutchinson (Alberta); D Evan Johnson; D Landon Macdonald; F Tobias Pitka (UMass Lowell); D Tyler Stern (SUNY-Geneseo, DIII)

Arrivals (5): D Ian Engel (North Dakota); D Noah Houle (Clarkson); F Brendan Lamb) Mercyhurst); F Branden Piku (Lake Superior); F Merril Steenari (Colorado College)

ECAC Hockey Transfers Brown*

Entered (4): D Matthew Desiderio (Dartmouth); D Alex Pineau (Northeastern); G Tyler Shea (Alaska); F Ivan Zadvernyuk (Cornell)

Arrivals (4): F Griffin Erdman (Northeastern); D Kevin Fitzgerald (Connecticut); D Brian Lonergan (Bowling Green); G Eli Pulver (Wisconsin)



Clarkson

Entered Portal (5): G Nick Avakyan; D William Bishop (St. Lawrence); D Noah Houle (Northern Michigan); D Matthew Mayich+ (Arizona State); F Luke Pakulak (Colgate)

Arrivals (4): D Adam Cardona (Alaska); D Michael Craig (Robert Morris); G Dawson Labre (Ohio State); F Tyler Wallace (RPI)



Colgate

Entered Portal (2): D Jacob Napier (St. Cloud State); D Michael Neumeier (Western Michigan)

Arrivals (4): F Braiden Clark (Providence); D Kyle Kim (Boston University); F Like Pakulak (Clarkson); F Elias Zimmerman (Massachusetts)



Cornell

Entered Portal (2): G Alexis Cournoyer+ (Wisconsin); F Winter Wallace (St. Thomas)

Arrivals (2): G Mathis Rousseau, (Maine); F Ivan Zadvernyuk (Brown)



Dartmouth

Entered Portal (2): F Cameron MacDonald; G Michael Roberts

Arrivals (1): D Matthew Desiderio (Brown)



Harvard

Entered Portal (4): D Ryan Healey+ (Hamilton, AHL); D Mason Langenbrunner+ (retired); F Joseph Miller+ (Cincinnati, ECHL); F Philip Tresca (Charlotte, AHL)

Arrivals: None



Princeton

Entered Portal (4): F Kevin Anderson (St. Thomas); F Jaxson Ezman (signed with pro team in Great Britain); D Tyler Rubin; D Jayden Sison

Arrivals: None



Quinnipiac

Entered Portal (6): D Drew Hockley (Alaska Anchorage); Matej Marinov (signed with pro team in Slovakia) D Logan McCutcheon (Saskatchewan); F Alex Power; F Ben Richie (Holy Cross); G Dylan Silverstein (Vermont)

Arrivals (3): G Rorke Applebee (Lake Superior); F Jack Stockfish (Holy Cross); D Andrew Strathmann+ (North Dakota)



RPI

Entered Portal (10): G Bruno Breuveris (Maryville); D James Goffredo (Canisius); F Cole Gordon (Canisius); F Jack Gorton (Stonehill); D Matthew Jovanovic; F Jackson Kyrkostas; D Lucas Lemieux (Long Island); D Gustavs Ozolins (Maryville); Gunnar Vandamme (Robert Morris); F Tyler Wallace (Clarkson)

Arrivals (4): D Logan Heroux (Ferris State); D Simon Motew (Maine); F Brendan Ross (Providence); F Ben Yurchuk (Merrimack)



St. Lawrence

Entered Portal (4): F Spencer Bell (Vancouver Island); D Teddy Mallgrave (Boston College); D Evan Orloff (Hamilton, DIII); F Rasmus Svartstrom (New Hampshire)

Arrivals (3): D William Bishop (Clarkson); F James Fisher+ (Northeastern); Jake Rozzi (Ohio State)



Union

Entered Portal (1): F Benjamin Muthersbaugh (Arizona State)

Arrivals (3): F Tommy Cronin (Alaska); F August Falloon (Minnesota); D Jack Henry (Northeastern)



Yale*

Entered Portal (1): F David Chen (signed pro contract with KHL team)

Arrivals: None

Hockey East Transfers Boston College

Entered Portal (5): F Brady Berard (Lehigh Valley, AHL); F Gavin Cornforth (Massachusetts); G Alex Musielak; D Michael Hagens (Vermont); D Will Skahan+ (Minnesota State)

Arrivals (1): D Teddy Mallgrave (St. Lawrence)



Boston University

Entered Portal (4): D Sascha Boumedienne+ (Ohio State); Kyle Kim (Colgate); F John McNeils (Massachusetts); D Malte Vass (New Hampshire)

Arrivals (2): D Adam Barone (Lake Superior); D Jax Wismer (Vermont)



Connecticut

Entered Portal (1): D Kevin Fitzgerald (Brown)

Arrivals (1): F Jérémy Loranger+ (Omaha)



Maine

Entered Portal (10): F Anthony Calafiore (Long Island); D Brqndon Chabrier Maine, ECHL); D Luke Coughlin+ (Ferris State); F Miguel Marques+ (Northeastern); D Simon Motew (RPI); D Bodie Nobes (Western Ontario); F Justin Poirer+ (Penn State); F Nick Peluso (RIT); G Mathis Rousseau (Cornell); G Gage Stewart

Arrivals (9): F Sam Alfano (Arizona State); D Alexander Bales (Providence); F Tanner Klimpke (Robert Morris); F Judah Makway (Alaska Anchorage); F Lee Parks (Mass Lowell); D Isa Parekh (Bemidji State); D Chris Romaine+ (Ohio State); G Colin Ronan (Lindenwood); G Petter Wickstrom Stumer (Canisius)



Massachusetts

Entered Portal (8): F Bo Cosman (Long Island); F James Duerr (Bentley); F AJ Lacroix (Holy Cross); F Owen Mehlenbacher+ (Ferris State); G James Norton (Hobart and Smith, DIII); F Nick Van Tassell+ (New Hampshire); Matthew Wilde (RIT); Elias Zimmerman (Colgate)

Arrivals (2): F Gavin Cornforth (Boston College); John McNelis (Boston University)



Mass Lowell

Entered Portal (6): F Diego Buttazzoni (Sacred Heart); F Mirko Buttazzoni (Sacred Heart); D August Classon (Long Island); D James Johnson (Toronto Metropolitan); F Lee Parks (Maine); D Luke Shipley (Michigan Tech)

Arrivals (3): D Anthony Dowd (Arizona State); G Cole Moore (Bowling Green); F Tobias Pitka (Northern Michigan)



Merrimack

Entered Portal (8): D Trent Ballentyne (Toronto Metropolitan); F Riley Bassen (Oklahoma State, ACHA); D Matthew Campbell (Canisius); F Joseph Henneberry (Canisius); ; D Filip Nordberg+ (Arizona State); F Jack Richard (Niagara); G Nile Wallstrom (Sacred Heart); F Ben Yurchuk (RPI)

Arrivals (1): G Maxwell Beckford (Minnesota State)



New Hampshire

Entered Portal (12): D Reid Conn (Canisius); G Kristian Coombs (Carleton); D Nickolas De Angeles (RIT); F Connor Deturris (Wisconsin Eau Claire, DIII); D Zach Hahn (Lebanon Valley, DIII); F Cy LeClerc (Utah, ECHL); D Connor Macpherson (Windsor); F Ryan MacPherson (Robert Morris); D Josh Player (Bentley); F Kristaps Skrastins (signed with pro team in Latvia); F Ronan Walsh (Plymouth State, DIII); G Jared Whale (signed with pro team in Great Britain)

Arrivals (7): G Stefan Carney (New England, DIII); F Ryan Johnson (Alaska-Anchorage); G Teagan Kendrick (Sacred Heart); G Michael Simpson (Providence); F Rasmus Svartstrom (St. Lawrence); F Nick Van Tassell+ (Massachusetts); D Malte Vass (Boston University)



Northeastern

Entered Portal (5): D Dylan Compton (Wisconsin); D Griffin Erdman (Brown); F James Fisher+ (St. Lawrence); D Jack Henry (Union); Quentin Sigurdson (Michigan State). Note: F Ethan Fredericks withdrew his name.

Arrivals (4): D Joel Kjellberg (Arizona State); F Miguel Marques+ (Maine); D Charles Pardue (Notre Dame); D Alex Pineau (Brown)



Providence

Entered Portal (6): D Alexander Bales (Maine); F Braiden Clark (Colgate); F Geno McEnery (Tufts, DIII); Hudson Malinoski+ (North Dakota); Brendan Ross (RPI); G Michael Simpson (New Hampshire)

Arrivals (2): D Cade Christenson (Penn State); G Gibson Homer (North Dakota)



Vermont

Entered Portal (5): G Cullen Deyoung; D Carden Herrington+ (Penn State); D Charlie Kinsman (Robert Morris); G Axel Mangbo (Signed with pro team in Sweden); D Jax Wismer (Boston University)

Arrivals (4): D Michael Hagens (Boston College); D David Jesus (Alaska Anchorage); F Cameron Garvey (Robert Morris); Dylan Silverstein (Quinnipiac)

National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Transfers Arizona State

Entered Portal (11): F Sam Alfano (Maine); D Brasen Boser (North Dakota); D Sam Court (Minnesota State); F Carmelo Crandell (Colorado College); D Anthony Dowd (UMass Lowell); D Justin Kipkie+ (St. Thomas); D Joel Kjellberg (Northeastern); F Ty Nash (Lindenwood); F Cullen Potter+ (Michigan State); F John Waldron (Toledo, ECHL); D Austin Zemlak (Ferris State)

Arrivals (10): D Rylan Brown (Michigan Tech); F Nic Chin-Degraves (Penn State); G Sam Hillebrandt (Ohio State); D Hunter Hady (Michigan); F Olivier Houde (Lindenwood); F Cade Littler+ (North Dakota); D Matthew Mayich+ (Clarkson); F Benjamin Muthersbaugh (Union); D Filip Nordberg+ (Merrimack); F Daniel Shlaine (Minnesota Duluth)



Colorado College

Entered Portal (4): F Shane Kozlina (State-Geneseo, DIII); F Gavin Lindberg (North Dakota); Matteo Mann+ (Lake Superior); Merrill Steenari (Lake Superior)

Arrivals (1): F Carmelo Crandell (Arizona State); F Teddy Spitznagel (Michigan)



Denver

Entered Portal (3): F Hagen Burrows+ (Notre Dame); G Quentin Miller+ (Western Michigan); Justin Tavares (Cornell lacrosse)

Arrivals (1): G Tyler Krivtsov (Alaska Anchorage)



Miami

Entered Portal (7): F David Grosek; G Mathis Langevin (Augustana); D Charlie Michaud (Penn State); F Brayden Morrison; D Casper Nässén+ (Lake Superior); D Michael Quinn (Notre Dame); F Justin Stupka (Ferris State);

Arrivals (2): F Austin Baker+ (Michigan State); D David Helledy (Bentley)



Minnesota Duluth

Entered Portal (1): F Daniel Shlaine (Arizona State)

Arrivals (2): F Barrett Hall+ (St. Cloud State); F Peyton Platter (Alaska)



North Dakota

Entered Portal (7): F Dalton Andrew (Long Island); D Ian Engel (Northern Michigan); G Gibson Homer (Providence); D Jayden Jubenvill (Omaha); F David Klee+ (Notre Dame); F Cade Littler+ (Arizona State); D Andrew Strathmann+ (Quinnipiac)



Arrivals (4): D Brasen Boser (Arizona State); F Gavin Lindberg (Colorado College); F Kasper Magnussen (Bemidji State); Hudson Malinoski+ (Providence)



Omaha

Entered Portal (3): D Joe Gramer (Bemidji State); F Chase Lapinta (Lindenwood); F Jérémy Loranger+ (Connecticut)

Arrivals (1): D Jayden Jubenvill (North Dakota)



St. Cloud State*

Entered Portal (8): F Austin Burnevik+ (Minnesota); F Daimon Gardner+ (Minnesota State); G James Gray (DIII Neumann University); F Barrett Hall+ (Minnesota Duluth); D Tanner Henricks+ (Minnesota); D Finn Loftus (Minnesota); F Jack Rogers (Alaska); F Ocean Wallace (McGill)

Arrivals (6): D William Ahlrik (Lake Superior); F Charles Lurie (Minnesota State); D Finn McLaughlin (Minnesota); Jacob Napier (Colgate); F Jamison Sluys (Western Michigan); F Jake Southgate (Lindenwood)



St. Thomas

Entered Portal (5): F Joshua Giuliani (Bentley); D Colton Jamieson (Ferris State); F Casy Laylin (Western Michigan); F Sam Ranallo (Long Island); F Luke Schelter (Oklahoma State ACHA)

Arrivals (6): F Kevin Anderson (Princeton); F Jakub Altrichter (Northern Michigan); D Samuel Groebner (Army); D Justin Kipkie+ (Arizona State); F Quinn Rudrud (Augustana); F Luke Schelter (St. Thomas); F Winter Wallace (Cornell)



Western Michigan

Entered Portal (5): F Zach Bade (Ferris State); F Connor Brown (Alaska-Anchorage); D Grady Gallatin (Alaska); F Ryan Humphrey (Niagara); Ryan Kusler (Ferris State); F Jamison Sluys (St. Coud State)

Arrivals (4): G Quentin Miller+ (Denver); F Casy Laylin (St. Thomas); D Michael Neumeier (Colgate); Michael Polston (Long Island)

Independents, Transfers Alaska

Entered Portal (11): D Adam Cardona (Clarkson); D Tommy Cronin (Union); D Caelum Dick (Alberta); D Haden Kruse (Bethel, DIII); G Lassi Lehti (Minnesota State); D Hugo Marcil (New Brunswick); D Kyle Miller (Tufts, DIII); F Fiodar Nikalayenia (Wisconsin-Stout, DIII); F Trenton Penner (Grand Canyon, ACHA); F Peyton Platter (Minnesota Duluth); F Lucas Sorace (Lakehead)

Arrivals (8): F Dominik Bartecko (Mercyhurst); D Grady Gallatin (Western Michigan); D Lukas Klemm (Mercyhurst); F Joel Lehtinen (Stonehill); F Jack Rogers (St. Cloud State); D Max Rud (Minnesota); F Jospeh Serpa *Mercyhurst); G Tyler Shea (Brown)



Alaska Anchorage*

Entered Portal (13): D Logan Acheson; F Henry Bartle (Wisconsin-Eu Claire, DIII); D Pavol Funtek (Slovakian Pro Team); D Nolan Gagnon (Carleton); D David Jesus (Vermont); F Ryan Johnson (New Hampshire); F Dimitry Kebreau (Stonehill); G Tyler Krivtsov (Denver); F Judah Makway (Maine); D Issac Menard; G Greg Orosz (New Brunswick); D Joey Potter+ (Lake Superior); D Camden Shasby (Oklahoma State, ACHA)

Arrivals (4): F Connor Brown (Western Michigan); G William Gramme (Northern Michigan); D Drew Hockley (Quinnipiac); D Charles-Edward Tardif (Sacred Heart)



Lindenwood

Entered Portal (10): F Jacob Fletcher (Augustana); F Philippe Fontaine (Canisius); F Ty Hipkin (Ottawa); F Olivier Houde (Arizona State); F Giovanni Morneau (Michigan Tech); G Colin Ronan (Maine); F Charles Savoie (Lake Superior); F Nolan Seed (Lake Superior); F Jake Southgate (St. Cloud State); D Brady Yakesh (St. Norbert, DIII)

Arrivals (6): F Ryan Abraham (Michigan Tech); F Chase Lapinta (Omaha)’ D Andrew Leblanc (Mercyhurst); D Jacob Leblanc (Mercyhurst); F Ty Nash (Arizona State); F Will Schumacher (Mercyhurst)



Long Island

Entered Portal (6): D Nicholas Bernardo (Sacred Heart); G Carter Bickle (Prince Edward Island); D Jack Darby (Oklahoma State, ACHA); F Onni Leppanen; F Chad Muller (Queen’s); G Michael Polston (Western Michigan)

Arrivals (7): F Dalton Andrew (North Dakota); D Conner Brown (Ferris State); F Anthony Calafiore (Maine); D Bo Cosman (Massachusetts); D August Classon (UMass Lowell); Lucas Lemieux (RPI); F Sam Ranallo (St. Thomas)



Maryville (Full DI in 2027-28)

Arrivals (3): G Bruno Bruveris (RPI): D Gustavis Ozolins (RPI); D Rihards Simanovics (Bowling Green)



Stonehill

Entered Portal (4): F Jake Gutwirth (NY-Oswego, DIII); F Joel Lehtinnen (Alaska); F Justin Mexico (Adrian, DIII); F Zach Nicolas (Liberty ACHA)



Arrivals (2): Jack Gorton (RPI); Demitry Kebreau (Alaska Anchorage)

USA Hockey Women's Poll

Wisconsin added two first-place votes, while Connecticut moved down four spots after being swept by St. Cloud State, and Mercyhurst fell out of the top 15.

Rank Team Points (First) Record Prev. 1 Wisconsin 276 (13) 2-0 1 2 Ohio State 272 (6) 2-0 2 3 Minnesota 237 0-0 3 4 Penn State 218 0-2 6 5 Northeastern 213 0-0 4 6 Quinnipiac 195 2-0 5 7 Minnesota Duluth 169 2-0 9 8 Princeton 143 0-0 8 9 Clarkson 111 2-0 12 10 Cornell 95 0-0 10 11 Connecticut 91 0-2 7 12 Yale 84 0-0 11 13 St. Cloud State 60 2-0 NR 14 Minnesota State 49 2-0 13 15 Colgate 33 0-0 15

Also receiving votes; Mercyhurst 20, St. Thomas 7, Harvard 5, Boston College 2.

Puck Drop: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Air Force head hockey coach Frank Serratore announced that the 2026-27 season will be his final season behind the Falcons’ bench. In 33 seasons as a college head coach, the 69=year-old has a 539-564-115 record. His 539 career NCAA Division I wins (490 at Air Force and 49 at Denver) are the second most among all active NCAA coaches and the 14th most in NCAA hockey history. His record at Air Force is 490-472-106. Long-time assistant Joe Doyle will take the helm. Serratore’s younger brother Tom, recently announced this will be his last season as head coach at Bemidji State.

One day after seven anonymous players Arizona State players sent a letter to university president Michael Crow disputing the school’s review of the workout that resulted in sophomore transfer Matthew Mayich collapsing and being placed on life support, his parents joined them in calling for the coaching staff to be removed while an independent investigation take place. John and Christina Mayich also wrote to the Sun Devils players: "We're so grateful to Matthew's teammates. A lot of you have come by, sent messages, and kept Matthew in your thoughts every day. It means more to us than we can say. … Nobody should keep quiet about what they think should happen because they believe that's what we want. It isn't. If anyone wants to know what we want, ask us. We want the truth, and we want it done in a way that lets the boys focus on hockey instead of wondering whether their coaches think they talked. Mostly, we want accountability for what happened to our son, and we want his teammates to be safe.”

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (Minnesota) is out indefinitely after having surgery on Sunday for a skull fracture he sustained in a preseason game. Faber was hit by a puck around his ear on a shot a shot by Dallas forward Sam Steel on Friday. Faber went down for a bit, but played the rest of the period. “Sometimes you just have to put the hockey aside and worry about the human being, and that’s kind of what we’re doing here now,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said.

The rookie lap for Gavin McKenna (Penn State):

Have a lap, Gav! pic.twitter.com/81nNi6TxcM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 29, 2026

College Hockey On SI Trivia Question

Who scored the first goal of the 2026-27 season among former college players?

Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season

… 2 days

This Date in Hockey History September 30, 1982: Notre Dame center Yan Stastny, was born in Quebec City.



September 30, 1984: Providence right wing Colin McDonald was born in New Haven. Conn.



September 30, 1986: Former Michigan State left wing Mike Donnelly was traded by the Buffalo Sabres to the Los Angeles Kings for Mikko Makela.



September 30, 1990: Former North Dakota left winger Dave Tippett was traded by the Hartford Whalers to the Washington Capitals for a sixth-round selection in the 1992 NHL Draft.



September 30, 1990: Former Maine defenseman Shawn Anderson, the No. 5-overall pick in the 1986 NHL Draft, was traded by the Buffalo Sabres to the Washington Capitals for defenseman Bill Houlder.



September 30, 1991: Lake Superior State right wing Buddy Robinson was born in Bellmawr, N.J.



September 30, 1993: Ohio State right wing Antony Greco was born in Queens, N.Y.



September 30, 2000: Former Boston University right wing Tony Amonte was named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"I am deeply indebted to the Air Force Academy, this job has provided me with a home, an identity, and a legacy. After 29 years at the helm, my name is synonymous with Air Force hockey, it defines me, it's who and what I am, and I'm enormously proud of this." Frank Serratore

College Hockey On SI Trivia Answer

Western Michigan’s Paul Cotter got the first goal of the NHL season among former college players, shorthanded in the first period for Vancouver. A couple of hours later he scored the game-winning goal in overtime at Edmonton, but in between Max Sasson (Western Michigan), Trevor Connelly (Providence), Jack Eichel (Boston University), Jordan Greenway (Boston University) and Noah Hanifin (Boston College) all scored, as did Patrick Kane (USNDT) during his return to the Chicago Blackhawks.

WELCOME TO THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS, PAUL COTTER!!! pic.twitter.com/LXka5i86Ps — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 30, 2026

It was Connelly’s league debut, and Eichel’s 700th NHL point.

🚨 Trevor Connelly scores his 1st NHL goal on debut. He’s the first player drafted in the last 5 drafts by #VegasBorn to actually play for them pic.twitter.com/sK9zzFmPc1 — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) September 30, 2026

We'll Leave You With This ...

As someone privileged to watch our production team put this piece together during the NHL/NHLPA player media tour, I'm in awe of their talents and vision. The end product absolutely speaks to that. https://t.co/cauAQRqeU5 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 29, 2026

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