Giant-Killer UNH Hands No. 8 Dartmouth First Loss of Season: Puck Drop

The Granite State bragging rights always mean a lot when New Hampshire and Dartmouth meet on the ice every season, but this year's showdown had a little extra behind it with the No. 8 Big Green the only remaining undefeated team in Division I men's college hockey, and No. 1 in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index.

That is, it was.

UNH junior defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald's overtime goal gave the home team a dramatic 3-2 victory Sunday evening as the Wildcats pulled off yet another upset. Senior goalie Kyle Chauvette made 24 saves to earn the win.

Although Dartmouth (11-1) hadn't finished a period trailing this season, it did so twice at UNH. Freshman forward Jacob Newcombe and senior captain Morgan Winters both scored a go-ahead goals for the Wildcats, who outshot the Big Green 34-26.

Both of Dartmouth's goals goals came off of scrambles in front of the UNH goal, the first by Nathan Morin in the second period, and Ryan Schelling in the final two minutes after the Big Green pulled its goaltender. Emmett Croteau still made 11 saves in the third period, and for the season has a .953 save percentage and a 1.16 goals against average.

It was the fifth-straight win for UNH (10-7-0), the last three of which three were against ranked opponents. Overall, the Wildcats are 5-3-0 against nationally-ranked teams, but this was its first at the Whittemore Center.

UNH opened the season with a win at then-No. 2 Michigan State, it split a series at then-No. 10 Connecticut (which is currently tops the Hockey East standings) just before Thanksgiving, and swept then-No. 11 Maine last weekend.

No. 15 Maine 7, Lindenwood 2

New Hampshire 3, No. 8 Dartmouth 2

• While a lot of attention with the blockbuster trade between the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks was obviously on former Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes (see bleow), former Denver defender Zeev Buium got off to a great start with his new team with a goal and an assist during a 2-1 victory at New Jersey. Per the Canucks, Buium is the fi r st defenseman in franchise history to record multiple points in the first period of his team debut, and only the third defenseman to record multiple points in his Canucks debut overall. The NHL also noted the rookie was the the youngest Vancouver defender with a point in his club debut since ... Quinn Hughes

• Michigan Tech received a commitment from defenseman Austin Moline, a seventh-round draft selection in 2024 by the Philadelphia Flyers. He's playing this season with Madison Capitols in the USHL.

• The 2026 U.S. National Junior Team arrived in the Twin Cities to open camp for the upcoming World Juniors. Meanwhile, in Division 1B, Hungary defeated Japan 6-1 at at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena in Italy to move up for next year's tournament.

• U.S. National Under-17 Team defeated host Finland 6-2 to claim third place at Vierumaki Cup. Finnegan Sears, Braden Scuderi, Freddie Schneider, Braden Horton, Carter Meyer and Alexander Milojevic scored for the Americans, while Eli Winters made 15 saves to get the win.





"They Said it ..."

• Minnesota Wild general manager and former Boston College player Bill Guerin: "I love Minnesota. Our players love Minnesota. This is a great place to play, but no matter what, whether you have good weather, good taxes, I don't know, whatever, the hockey has to be good. You can live in the sun, you can live in these great places or make a little more money, but if the hockey isn't good, you won't be happy. ... That's what really matters. If the hockey is good and if your job is good, you will be happy. And I think Quinn (Hughes) will be really happy here."

• Sidney Crosby on for former Boston University center Macklin Celebrini: "He's been incredible, consistent, and good at both ends of the ice. He's producing a ton. He's definitely proved he's one of the best in the league."

• Pierre McGuire on former Boston College goaltender Jacob Fowler: "I told Coach Brown at BC, I said, look, this probably doesn't mean much to you, but I watched Martin Brodeur when he was 16 play for Montreal in the East End of Montreal, Saint Leonard. ... I'm just telling you right now, this is the first kid I've seen since I watched Brodeur as a 16-year-old that reminds me of Brodeur. It's the first kid I ever saw that reminded me of Brodeur."

This Date in Hockey History: December 15, 1925: The New York Americans, the NHL’s third expansion team, played their first game but lost to the reigning Stanley Cup champion Montreal Canadiens at the Madison Square Garden, 3-1. It was the first hockey game played in the new arena, with many fans reportedly wearing tuxedoes and gowns. A year later, the Rangers joined the league.



December 15, 1929: The Chicago Blackhawks played their first game at Chicago Stadium, where it defeated Pittsburgh 4-1. It remained the team’s home until the United Center opened in 1994.



December 15, 1938: Former St. Cloud State goaltender Frankie Brimsek became the first goalie in Boston Bruins history to record three straight road shutouts, with the rookie notching the fourth of his career with a 1-0 win at Montreal.



December 15, 1955: Wisconsin defenseman Craig Norwich was born in Edina, Minn.



December 15, 1972: Former Michigan Tech right wing Lou Angotti had a five-point night with a goal and four assists to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 9-4 win at the Oakland Seals.



December 15, 1979: Detroit skated to a 4-4 tie with the Quebec Nordiques in the final game at Olympia Stadium, the team’s home since 1927.



December 15, 1979: The Winnipeg Jets hosted the Canadiens for the first time was “Tuxedo Night,” and even the Zamboni driver wore one.



December 15, 1984: Colgate center Kyle Wilson was born in Oakville, Ontario.



December 15, 1984: Former Minnesota center Aaron Broten began New Jersey Devils-record 12 game point scoring streak during an 8-3 win over the visiting Quebec Nordiques.



December 15, 1988: Northern Michigan defenseman Erik Gustafsson was born in Kvissleby, Sweden.



December 15, 1988: The NHL announced the winners of the annual Lester Patrick Award, Dan Kelly, Lou Nanne (Minnesota), and Bud Poile and the late Lynn Patrick.



December 15, 1992: The state of Texas hosted an NHL game for the very first time, with the New York Islanders defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-3 at Reunion Arena in Dallas. The Minnesota North Stars relocated there the following season.



December 15, 1993: Former Hamilton College goaltender Guy Hebert recorded the first shutout in franchise history as Anaheim won at Toronto, 1-0. Former Boston College left wing Tim Sweeney scored the lone goal.



December 15, 1995: American rookie defenseman Deron Quint tied an NHL record (Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons in 1931), by scoring two goals in four seconds during Winnipeg’s 9-4 win over Edmonton.



December 15, 2002: Former St. Cloud State center Matt Cullen had four assists, and Mike Leclerc scored a goal and added three assists, as Anaheim outshot Pittsburgh 47-19 for a 5-0 victory.



December 15, 2015: Former Minnesota defenseman Brady Skjei was called up by the New York Rangers and played in his first NFL game. He blocked two shots in the 4-2 home victory over Edmonton.



December 15, 2023: Former Boston College left wing Chris Kreider tallied both his 500th NHL point, and 100th power-play goal, and former Massachusetts goaltender Jonathan Quick became the ninth different netminder with a 10-game point streak at age 37 or older as the New York Rangers defeated visiting Anaheim 5-1.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"I always thought I was going to play football." Rod Langway (UNH)

