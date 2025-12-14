Zeev Buium Keeps It Simple After Dream Start With Canucks
In this story:
Zeev Buium couldn't have scripted a better debut. A goal and an assist in the first seven minutes of his first game with the Vancouver Canucks was the kind of start that immediately endears a player to a new fanbase.
But when Sportsnet's Dan Murphy caught up with him between the first and second periods, Buium wasn't interested in making it more complicated than it needed to be. The 20-year-old defenseman was asked how he approaches a game when joining new teammates in a new system. His answer was refreshingly simple.
Just Play Hockey
Buium didn't overthink what he needed to do in his Vancouver debut. He kept his mindset straightforward and let his talent take over. "I think at the end of the day, it's just hockey, and you have to go out there and play the game," Buium said.
He also praised his new teammates for making the transition easier than it could have been. "These guys—there are a ton of great players out here, guys who can make plays. So it's fun to play with them, and it's nice to see those two go in."
That ability to simplify the moment and just play is exactly what allowed Buium to perform so well under pressure. He didn't let the weight of being part of the Quinn Hughes trade affect his game. He just went out and played.
The Surprising Phone Call
Murphy asked Buium about Friday night when the trade was announced and where he was when he found out. The answer showed just how unexpected the move was, even for the player involved.
"I was surprised for sure," Buium admitted. He explained that when you're young and get drafted by a team, you assume that's where your career will start and develop.
"When you're young and get drafted to a team, you think you're going to be there forever. But it's a business, and you have to be ready whenever." The timing of the trade notification was almost comical.
Buium was on his way to watch his former college team, the University of Denver, play when he got the news. "I was actually in the car going to watch my old team, Denver, play. Got to make a U-turn and kind of get everything packed up."
Grateful and Excited
Despite the surprise and the sudden disruption to his plans, Buium made sure to express gratitude for his time with the Minnesota Wild organization while also showing genuine excitement about his future in Vancouver.
"Grateful for everything Minnesota did. But I'm super excited for this new chapter with the Canucks and am grateful to be part of this." It's the kind of mature response you want from a young player thrust into a difficult situation.
Buium handled the transition with class, and then he backed it up on the ice with the kind of performance that makes Canucks fans believe the future might be brighter than they thought.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Deepanjan Mitra is an NHL-focused sports writer with over 1.5 years of experience delivering comprehensive ice hockey coverage across leading digital platforms. Currently contributing to Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN), he specializes in breaking news, trade deadline analysis, playoff narratives, and real-time game recaps across all 32 NHL teams. A passionate Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche fan, Deepanjan brings authentic enthusiasm to his professional coverage—from the Panthers' historic 2025 Stanley Cup run to the Avalanche's championship legacy. His work spans player rankings and team previews to deep-dive historical features on iconic playoff moments and legendary rivalries.