Zeev Buium Keeps It Simple After Dream Start With Canucks

Zeev Buium couldn't have scripted a better debut. A goal and an assist in the first seven minutes of his first game with the Vancouver Canucks was the kind of start that immediately endears a player to a new fanbase.

But when Sportsnet's Dan Murphy caught up with him between the first and second periods, Buium wasn't interested in making it more complicated than it needed to be. The 20-year-old defenseman was asked how he approaches a game when joining new teammates in a new system. His answer was refreshingly simple.

Just Play Hockey

Buium didn't overthink what he needed to do in his Vancouver debut. He kept his mindset straightforward and let his talent take over. "I think at the end of the day, it's just hockey, and you have to go out there and play the game," Buium said.

He also praised his new teammates for making the transition easier than it could have been. "These guys—there are a ton of great players out here, guys who can make plays. So it's fun to play with them, and it's nice to see those two go in."

Dec 8, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Zeev Buium (8) looks on during warm ups before the game against Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

That ability to simplify the moment and just play is exactly what allowed Buium to perform so well under pressure. He didn't let the weight of being part of the Quinn Hughes trade affect his game. He just went out and played.

The Surprising Phone Call

Murphy asked Buium about Friday night when the trade was announced and where he was when he found out. The answer showed just how unexpected the move was, even for the player involved.

"I was surprised for sure," Buium admitted. He explained that when you're young and get drafted by a team, you assume that's where your career will start and develop.

“You've got to be ready whenever.”



Zeev Buium spoke with @sportsnetmurph after a great first period as a Canuck. pic.twitter.com/ki6U0IiTWk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2025

"When you're young and get drafted to a team, you think you're going to be there forever. But it's a business, and you have to be ready whenever." The timing of the trade notification was almost comical.

Buium was on his way to watch his former college team, the University of Denver, play when he got the news. "I was actually in the car going to watch my old team, Denver, play. Got to make a U-turn and kind of get everything packed up."

Grateful and Excited

Despite the surprise and the sudden disruption to his plans, Buium made sure to express gratitude for his time with the Minnesota Wild organization while also showing genuine excitement about his future in Vancouver.

"Grateful for everything Minnesota did. But I'm super excited for this new chapter with the Canucks and am grateful to be part of this." It's the kind of mature response you want from a young player thrust into a difficult situation.

Buium handled the transition with class, and then he backed it up on the ice with the kind of performance that makes Canucks fans believe the future might be brighter than they thought.

