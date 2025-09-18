SI’s 2025 Power List: The Most Influential Siblings in Sports
This story is part of Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Power List, honoring the 50 most influential figures in sports right now. Read more in the October issue and check out who made this year’s Power Couples and the Next Generation.
Sports fans have long been familiar with the legacies that certain families bring to a field, court, rink or track. In football, there are the Kelce brothers, the Manning family or the Harbaugh brothers taking over the sidelines. In basketball, there are Reggie and Cheryl Miller, or Steph and Seth Curry. In tennis, Venus and Serena Williams have dominated a generation of the sport and then some.
Is it genetic? Is it environmental? It’s probably a mixture of both. Regardless, here is the next wave of siblings taking over their sports.
Jack, Luke and Quinn Hughes & Matthew and Brady Tkachuk
The 2026 Olympics will be a family affair for Team USA, with two hockey households looking to fill the roster. The Hughes brothers—Quinn, captain of the Canucks, and his brother Jack, a center for the Devils—will be in the mix for the squad. And it’s too early to write off the chances of baby brother Luke, who plays with Jack in New Jersey.
The Tkachuks are also planning a family trip to Milano Cortina. Matthew, 27, is a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion with the Panthers, while Brady, 26, is the captain of the Senators. Both wingers—who are sons of U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Keith Tkachuk and have 431 career goals between them—represented the U.S. in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.
Lewis and Nicolas Hamilton
The Hamilton half brothers share a love for fast cars, but they dominate different speedways. Ferrari driver Lewis’s F1 career began with McLaren in 2007, and he’s won seven titles, tied for the most ever. Nicolas, who was born with cerebral palsy, inspired racing fans in ’15 when he became the first disabled athlete to compete in a British Touring Car Championship. He competed in the BTCC from ’19 to ’23, when he logged a career-best sixth-place finish, and returned to competition this season.
Ethan and Jackson Holliday
The Holliday brothers are extending a family legacy started by their father, Matt, a seven-time All-Star and a 2011 World Series winner with the Cardinals. Jackson, a second baseman and shortstop, was selected first in the ’22 MLB draft by the Orioles and spent the ’25 season in the bigs. Ethan was MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect and was taken fourth in July by the Rockies. The shortstop received a $9 million signing bonus, which set a record for a high school player (as his brother had done three years earlier).
Garrett and Colton Nussmeier
With a father like Doug Nussmeier, a former NFL quarterback and the current offensive coordinator for the Saints, the brothers were born with football in their veins. Garrett, a fifth-year senior at LSU, threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns last year and started this season as a Heisman favorite (non-Manning division). Colton, a quarterback at Marcus High in Texas, is a consensus four-star 2027 recruit and already has offers from 20 top programs including Alabama, Michigan, Texas Tech, and yes, LSU.
Satou and Nyara Sabally
The Sabally sisters, who were both top five WNBA draft picks, played together in college at Oregon as well as for the German national team at the 2024 Olympics. In her three years in Eugene, Satou, 27, helped the Ducks to their first NCAA Final Four in ’19. Drafted second by the Wings in ’20, the three-time All-Star is now with the Mercury. Nyara, 25, was drafted by the Liberty in ’22 and helped New York win its first title last year when she had 13 points and seven rebounds in just 17 minutes in Game 5 of the Finals.
Alyssa and Gisele Thompson
The Thompson sisters keep making history. After Alyssa was drafted by Angel City FC in 2023—the first NWSL player to be selected out of high school—Gisele joined her sister in L.A. a season later. In May, 19-year-old Gisele scored her first professional goal, with an assist from her 20-year-old sister, making them the first set of siblings in league history to combine for a goal. The duo are also making waves on a larger stage: They started together for the USWNT this year, the second set of sisters to do so.
Dash and Dyson Daniels
These Aussie brothers have mastered the art of the steal. Nicknamed the Great Barrier Thief, Dyson led the NBA in steals per game last season with 3.01 (the 11th-highest total in league history) while also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The 22-year-old was named NBA’s Most Improved Player. Projected as a lottery pick going into next year’s draft, 17-year-old Dash also inherited the family’s pilfering gene: The point guard led the 2024 FIBA U-17 World Cup in steals per game, with 3.6.
Jude and Jobe Bellingham
Brothers in English soccer are a mixed bag. Bobby and Jack Charlton led the Three Lions to a World Cup in 1966. Gary and Phil Neville were the defensive anchors of their country’s most disappointing generation. Somewhere in between—for now, at least—lie the Bellinghams, a pair of game-controlling, box-to-box midfielders who are a delight to watch. Jude, 22, stars for Real Madrid; Jobe, 19, just joined Borussia Dortmund. They’ll spend the next decade trying to bring another Cup to England. If they do, watch out.