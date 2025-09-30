Pairwise Out, NPI Approved for Seeding Hockey NCAA Tournaments: Puck Drop
In a move that was largely expected, the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Oversight Committee formally approved switching from the Pairwise ranking system to determine the teams and seeding of the national tournament at the end of the season to the NCAA Percentage Index (NPI).
Although the two systems are very similar, the change is in line what's being used in the selection process in other NCAA sports. The biggest difference from the Pairwise is that the committee can now adjust part of the formula by tweaking certain categories, called dials, on an annual basis. Thus, the timing of the announcement and setting of this year's dials as the men's 2025-26 season is set to start this upcoming weekend.
The dials include include winning percentage, strength of schedule, quality win bonus points, a way to factor in overtime, and a minimum number of wins that must be used in the rankings calculation (12).
An example of how a dial can be altered is in hockey the winning percent and strength of schedule components with be 25 percent and 75 percent, respectively. In some other sports the winning percentage is 20 percent of the calculation, and its strength of schedule is 80 percent.
Additionally, the requirement that teams must have a winning percentage of at least .500 to be considered for an at-large berth has been voided.
• The introduction of NIL money and the NCAA lifting its ban on Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players in Nov. 2024 have led to what appears to be a “mass exodus” of players from the league to Division I programs, according to the Associated Press' John Wawrow, who notes that “the influx of CHL talent should elevate college hockey to an even higher standard.” Air Force head coach Frank Serratore: “We're witnessing a paradigm shift the size of which college hockey's never seen. Like it's massive. I tell you what, DI hockey players have always been members of an exclusive club. And that club is about to become even more exclusive. Many rosters are going to be unrecognizable from a year ago. I've spoken to a lot of coaches who feel their fourth lines this year are going to be as good or better than their second lines.”
• College Hockey Insider reported that nearly 325 CHL players have committed to U.S. colleges for this season and beyond.
• Maine officially unveiled the New Balance Track & Field and Soccer Complex and the renovated Shawn Welsh Hockey Center and Alfond Arena. Upgrades to the hockey center include new locker rooms, modern lighting, a new film room with seating for 42, improved branding and player entrance and new coach and support staff offices.
September 30, 1982: Notre Dame center Yan Stastny, was born in Quebec City.
September 30, 1984: Providence right wing Colin McDonald was born in New Haven. Conn.
September 30, 1986: Former Michigan State left wing Mike Donnelly was traded by the Buffalo Sabres to the Los Angeles Kings for Mikko Makela.
September 30, 1990: Former North Dakota left winger Dave Tippett was traded by the Hartford Whalers to the Washington Capitals for a sixth-round selection in the 1992 NHL Draft.
September 30, 1990: Former Maine defenseman Shawn Anderson, the No. 5-overall pick in the 1986 NHL Draft, was traded by the Buffalo Sabres to the Washington Capitals for defenseman Bill Houlder.
September 30, 1991: Lake Superior State right wing Buddy Robinson was born in Bellmawr, N.J.
September 30, 1993: Ohio State right wing Antony Greco was born in Queens, N.Y.
September 30, 2000: Former Boston University right wing Tony Amonte was named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks.
"If you look at the characteristics of Eddie Belfour, his traits are loyalty, perfecting his craft, extreme work ethic and he's an elite athlete. He never forgets where he came from. He has told a majority of us on that 1987 team how he owes a lot to the University of North Dakota, Gino Gasparini and the coaching staff. He loved that team. He did so many great things in hockey — won the Stanley Cup, the Olympics, the Hall of Fame — and he always said he owes credit to UND. I think that's just his loyalty."- Jeff Bowen