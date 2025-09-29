BC Bulletin

Which Teams Moved Up in Final College Hockey Polls of September?

The weekly college hockey polls are in for both the men and the women. Who's up and who's down?

Christopher Walsh

The preseason USA Hockey College Hockey Poll was released on Monday as the men's season is set to start this weekend with games across the nation. The USCHO men's preseason poll was released last week and wasn't updated.

The USA Hockey poll is conducted each week in conjunction with the American Hockey Coaches Association, with coaches and journalists doing the voting.

Meanwhile, this week's women's USA Hockey poll will be updated here after it's released on Tuesday. The USCHO women's poll saw some movement with Penn State, Quinnipiac and St. Cloud State all moving up two spots, and Minnesota Duluth one.

Men's Polls

USCHO Preseason
Rnk Team (First Place) Record Points Last Poll
1 Western Michigan (29) 0-0-0 921 1
2 Boston University (3) 0-0-0 907 2
3 Michigan State (14) 0-0-0 877 6
4 Denver 0-0-0 840 3
5 Penn State (3) 0-0-0 820 5
6 Boston College 0-0-0 647 4
7 Maine 0-0-0 619 8
8 Minnesota 0-0-0 592 9
9 Providence 0-0-0 559 13
10 UConn 0-0-0 542 7
11 North Dakota 0-0-0 536 18
12 Michigan (1) 0-0-0 434 17
13 Quinnipiac 0-0-0 373 15
14 Arizona State 0-0-0 358 16
15 UMass 0-0-0 311 10
16 Ohio State 0-0-0 280 11
17 Cornell 0-0-0 228 12
18 Minnesota State 0-0-0 169 14
19 St. Thomas 0-0-0 92 NR
20 Wisconsin 0-0-0 78 NR
Others receiving votes: Colorado College 68, Clarkson 64, Northeastern 23, UMass Lowell 23, Omaha 20, Minnesota Duluth 19, Sacred Heart 19, Bentley 16, St. Cloud State 15, Notre Dame 12, Dartmouth 10, Bowling Green 5, Colgate 5, Brown 4, Harvard 4, Holy Cross 4, Michigan Tech 3, Augustana 1, Bemidji State 1, Union 1

USA Hockey Preseason
Rnk Team Points (First Place) Last Poll
1          Western Michigan       642 (22) 1         
2          Boston University       617 (4) 2         
3          Michigan State            612 (6) 6         
4          Denver 562      3         
5          Penn State       546 (1) 5         
6          Boston College            465      4         
7          Minnesota       445      8         
T-8       Maine  392      7         
T-8       Providence      392      14       
T-10     Connecticut     350      9         
T-10     North Dakota  350      18       
12        Michigan         318 (1) 17       
13        Quinnipiac       278      13       
14        Arizona State   215      16       
15        Massachusetts 182      10       
16        Cornell 181      11       
17        Ohio State 140 12       
18        Minnesota State        127      15       
19        Wisconsin       60        NR      
T-20     Clarkson          55        19       
T-20     St. Thomas      55        NR      

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado College, 31; Northeastern University, 29; University of Massachusetts Lowell, 27; University of Minnesota Duluth, 24; University of Notre Dame, 13; Bentley University, 7; Sacred Heart University, 6; Harvard University, 5; St. Cloud State University, 4; Brown University, 3; University of Nebraska Omaha, 3; Bemidji State University, 1; Bowling Green University, 1; Dartmouth College, 1; Union College, 1.

Women's Polls

USCHO (Sept. 29)
Rnk Team (First Place) Record Points Last Poll
1         Wisconsin    (20)    300    1
2         Ohio State                273    2
3         Minnesota                266    3
4         Cornell                      229    4
5         Minn. Duluth             213  6
6         Penn State                189    8
7        Colgate                      178    5
8         Quinnipiac               151    10
9 Clarkson                  122    7
10      St. Lawrence           125    9
11       St. Cloud St.             95      13
12       Connecticut             90      12
13       Boston U.              84      11
14       Northeastern          42      15
15       Princeton                 35      14

Others receiving votes: Mercyhurst 18, Boston College 6, Yale 3, Providence 1, St. Thomas 1

USA Hockey: Sept. 23
Rank    Team, Votes, (First Place)      
1. Wisconsin 285 (19)
2. Ohio State 263    
3. Minnesota, 245           
4. Cornell 230         
5. Minnesota Duluth 198          
6. Colgate 190   
7. Clarkson 167         
8. Penn State 144                    
9. St. Lawrence 135         
10. Quinnipiac 121            
11. Boston U 85            
12. St. Cloud State  71      
13. Connecticut 58           
14. Northeastern 35              
(tie) Princeton 35       

Others Receiving Votes: Boston College, 6; University of St. Thomas, 6; Mercyhurst University, 3; Minnesota State University, 1; Providence College, 1.

