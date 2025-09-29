Which Teams Moved Up in Final College Hockey Polls of September?
The preseason USA Hockey College Hockey Poll was released on Monday as the men's season is set to start this weekend with games across the nation. The USCHO men's preseason poll was released last week and wasn't updated.
The USA Hockey poll is conducted each week in conjunction with the American Hockey Coaches Association, with coaches and journalists doing the voting.
Meanwhile, this week's women's USA Hockey poll will be updated here after it's released on Tuesday. The USCHO women's poll saw some movement with Penn State, Quinnipiac and St. Cloud State all moving up two spots, and Minnesota Duluth one.
Men's Polls
USCHO Preseason
Rnk Team (First Place) Record Points Last Poll
1 Western Michigan (29) 0-0-0 921 1
2 Boston University (3) 0-0-0 907 2
3 Michigan State (14) 0-0-0 877 6
4 Denver 0-0-0 840 3
5 Penn State (3) 0-0-0 820 5
6 Boston College 0-0-0 647 4
7 Maine 0-0-0 619 8
8 Minnesota 0-0-0 592 9
9 Providence 0-0-0 559 13
10 UConn 0-0-0 542 7
11 North Dakota 0-0-0 536 18
12 Michigan (1) 0-0-0 434 17
13 Quinnipiac 0-0-0 373 15
14 Arizona State 0-0-0 358 16
15 UMass 0-0-0 311 10
16 Ohio State 0-0-0 280 11
17 Cornell 0-0-0 228 12
18 Minnesota State 0-0-0 169 14
19 St. Thomas 0-0-0 92 NR
20 Wisconsin 0-0-0 78 NR
Others receiving votes: Colorado College 68, Clarkson 64, Northeastern 23, UMass Lowell 23, Omaha 20, Minnesota Duluth 19, Sacred Heart 19, Bentley 16, St. Cloud State 15, Notre Dame 12, Dartmouth 10, Bowling Green 5, Colgate 5, Brown 4, Harvard 4, Holy Cross 4, Michigan Tech 3, Augustana 1, Bemidji State 1, Union 1
USA Hockey Preseason
Rnk Team Points (First Place) Last Poll
1 Western Michigan 642 (22) 1
2 Boston University 617 (4) 2
3 Michigan State 612 (6) 6
4 Denver 562 3
5 Penn State 546 (1) 5
6 Boston College 465 4
7 Minnesota 445 8
T-8 Maine 392 7
T-8 Providence 392 14
T-10 Connecticut 350 9
T-10 North Dakota 350 18
12 Michigan 318 (1) 17
13 Quinnipiac 278 13
14 Arizona State 215 16
15 Massachusetts 182 10
16 Cornell 181 11
17 Ohio State 140 12
18 Minnesota State 127 15
19 Wisconsin 60 NR
T-20 Clarkson 55 19
T-20 St. Thomas 55 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Colorado College, 31; Northeastern University, 29; University of Massachusetts Lowell, 27; University of Minnesota Duluth, 24; University of Notre Dame, 13; Bentley University, 7; Sacred Heart University, 6; Harvard University, 5; St. Cloud State University, 4; Brown University, 3; University of Nebraska Omaha, 3; Bemidji State University, 1; Bowling Green University, 1; Dartmouth College, 1; Union College, 1.
Women's Polls
USCHO (Sept. 29)
Rnk Team (First Place) Record Points Last Poll
1 Wisconsin (20) 300 1
2 Ohio State 273 2
3 Minnesota 266 3
4 Cornell 229 4
5 Minn. Duluth 213 6
6 Penn State 189 8
7 Colgate 178 5
8 Quinnipiac 151 10
9 Clarkson 122 7
10 St. Lawrence 125 9
11 St. Cloud St. 95 13
12 Connecticut 90 12
13 Boston U. 84 11
14 Northeastern 42 15
15 Princeton 35 14
Others receiving votes: Mercyhurst 18, Boston College 6, Yale 3, Providence 1, St. Thomas 1
USA Hockey: Sept. 23
Rank Team, Votes, (First Place)
1. Wisconsin 285 (19)
2. Ohio State 263
3. Minnesota, 245
4. Cornell 230
5. Minnesota Duluth 198
6. Colgate 190
7. Clarkson 167
8. Penn State 144
9. St. Lawrence 135
10. Quinnipiac 121
11. Boston U 85
12. St. Cloud State 71
13. Connecticut 58
14. Northeastern 35
(tie) Princeton 35
Others Receiving Votes: Boston College, 6; University of St. Thomas, 6; Mercyhurst University, 3; Minnesota State University, 1; Providence College, 1.
