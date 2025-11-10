Sights and Sounds from Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend: Puck Drop
The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto has been celebrating the Class of 2025 this past weekend, which will culminate with the annual indiction ceremony Monday night at Brookfield Place, (8 p.m. ET, NHL Network),
This year's group includes Jack Parker, Danièle Sauvageau, Alexander Mogilny, Zdeno Chara, Brianna Decker, Duncan Keith, Jennifer Botterill and Joe Thornton. Botterill played at Harvard, Decker attended Wisconsin, Keith was at Michigan State, Parker played at Boston University and then came back to be the head coach for 40 years. They're all profiled below, per the Hockey Hall of Fame.
“Holy doodle, I can’t believe that I am receiving this honor,” said Thornton, who like Chara played for the Boston Bruins, but spent his 15 years in the NFL with the San Jose Sharks. “There are so many people I need to thank because I certainly couldn’t have done this alone.”
All but Mogilny were on hand Sunday night to drop the puck on the Hall of Fame Game, the Carolina Hurricanes at the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Jennifer Botterill
Botterill played her minor hockey (and ringette) growing up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, before playing four seasons at Harvard University from 1998-99 to 2002-03. A four-time First Team All-ECAC and All-American, she went on to play professional hockey before retiring in 2011. Internationally, Jennifer was a member of three gold medal winning Olympic teams and also won the MVP at the 2001 and 2004 IIHF Women’s World Championships.
“My heart is really full with this honour,” Botterill. “I appreciate all of the people who have helped me through my career.”
Brianna Decker
Born in Wisconsin, Decker played minor hockey in both her home state and at Shattuck-St. Mary’s high school in Minnesota. Brianna played college hockey at the University of Wisconsin from 2009-10 to 2012-13, earning numerous awards. A member of six gold medal winning U.S. teams at the IIHF Women’s World Championships, she was also a gold medal winner at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. After a stellar professional career, Brianna’s final active game came in 2022 during the Olympic Games in Beijing.
“I didn’t think I would ever get this call,” said Decker. “To be part of the greats that built this game is truly something that is special. I am so thankful.”
Duncan Keith
Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Keith spent two seasons with the Michigan State Spartans from 2001-03 before joining the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL. Duncan made his NHL debut during the 2005-06 season with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015). He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2015 and the Norris Trophy in 2009-10 and 2013-14.
“I was lucky to play on some really good teams with some great players,” said Keith. “It’s been a journey with many ups and downs, and I want to thank the people who helped me get to this point in my life.”
Jack Parker
Parker’s coaching career began in 1968, immediately after graduating from Boston University, where he was captain of the Terriers in his final playing season. He returned to Boston University as an assistant coach a year later, becoming head coach in 1973. At BU, his teams won three NCAA titles, while appearing in 24 NCAA tournaments before Jack retired in 2013 after 40 seasons and 897 career wins – all at the same school.
Puck Drop: Monday, November 10, 2025
• Carter Ernst, a forward from the Twin Cities with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders / USHL, announced he's heading back home by committing to St. Thomas.
• Diego Gutierrez and Brayden Willis were elected to the 2025 World Under-17 Challenge All-Star Team. The Americans placed third over the weekend. Meanwhile, the U.S. National Under-18 Team closed out the Five-Nations Tournament in Sweden. It came back from a two-goal deficit to tie the host team, but gave up a late goal in a 6-5 loss. It finished with two wins and two losses.
• Red Wings Goalie Prospect Shines for Michigan State
Sunday's Scores
MEN
AHA
Bentley 3, Army,2
WOMEN
Non-Conference
No. 15 Brown 3, Delaware 2 OT
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Monday's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
This Date in Hockey History:
November 10, 1934: The first penalty shot in NHL history was awarded to Montreal Canadiens forward Armand Mondou. It was stopped by Toronto goaltender George Hainsworth to help the Maple Leafs' win 2-1 in overtime.
November 10, 1946: Former St. Cloud State goaltender Frank Brimsek notched his 30th NHL shutout as the Boston Bruins became the third team in history to win 200 road games with a 4-0 victory at the New York Rangers.
November 10, 1948: Hall of Fame official Bill Chadwick, who had been the league's first American-born linesman in 1939, was the referee when heat made the ice conditions so poor, soft and foggy, that Detroit at Boston was postponed nine minutes into the first period. The Bruins on the next night when it was replayed, 4-1.
November 10, 1955: Hall of Fame general manager Ken Holland was born in Vernon, British Columbia.
November 10, 1969: Northern Michigan right wing Ed Ward was born in Edmonton, Alberta.
November 10, 1970: Lake Superior State center Clayton Beddoes was born in Benyley, Alberta.
November 10, 1977: North Dakota left wing Brad DeFauw was born in Edina, Minn.
November 10, 1979: Strange but true, only one puck was used during the entire 6-6 tie of the Minnesota North Stars at the Los Angeles Kings. Right wing Al MacAdam led the scoring with four assists.
November 10, 1986: Hall of Fame defenseman Francis "King" Clancy died of septic shock in Tornoto. He was 84.
November 10, 1994: St. Cloud State defenseman Jon Lizotte was born in Grand Forks, N.D.
November 10, 1999: Former Wisconsin right wing Scott Mellanby notched two third-prior goals to become the first player in Florida Panthers history to reach the 300-point milestone during a 4-1 victory against the visiting Atlanta Thrashers.
November 10, 1999: Former Lake Superior right wing Rob Valicevic scored three goals in the first period for the first hat trick in Nashville history. The Predators won in Chicago, 4-2.
November 10, 2005: Former Colorado College center Mark Cullen scored a goal in his first NHL game as the Chicago Blackhawks extended St. Louis’ 10-game losing streak, 4-2.
November 10, 2007: Jeremy Roenick became the second U.S.-born player to score 500 goals during a 4-1 victory for the San Jose Sharks over one of his former teams, the Phoenix Coyotes.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“She just was so calm and confident and comfortable under pressure in big situations and that’s part of her competitiveness that I always loved."- Laura Halldorson on Krissy Wendell-Pohl