Oilers Agree to Two-Year Deal With Veteran Winger in Free Agency
The Edmonton Oilers made a splash in free agency late Tuesday evening, shoring up their offense with the addition of a veteran winger.
According to Sportsnet's NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers and winger Andrew Mangiapane came to terms on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $3.6 million.
Mangiapane, 29, spent the first seven years of his NHL career with the Calgary Flames before joining the Washington Capitals last season. He had a down year with the Caps, scoring 28 points including 14 goals in 81 games. In the three previous seasons, he hadn't registered a single campaign with less than 40 points.
Edmonton has parted ways with some of its attackers already this offseason, including Evander Kane, while others such as Connor Brown, Corey Perry and Jeff Skinner may also depart in free agency. Mangiapane will help alleviate some of their departures, while hoping to return to the form he showed in 2021-22 when he scored a career-high 35 goals.