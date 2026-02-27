Special Teams Showdown in No. 3 North Dakota at No. 4 Western Michigan

With the race for the Penrose Cup heating up, a massive showdown is set as No. 3 North Dakota travels to face No. 4 Western Michigan in one of the biggest series of the weekend. Both teams enter the matchup riding high after productive weekends and know the conference title hinges on the results.

North Dakota has surged down the stretch, only losing once in its last eight games while showing its resilience with late-game comebacks and timely scoring. Meanwhile, Western Michigan continues to prove it can win tight defensive battles backed by stellar goaltending and one of the nation’s most reliable penalty kills.

Beyond the standings implications, this series features contrasting strengths, making every special teams opportunity crucial. With first place within reach and postseason positioning on the line, this matchup has all the ingredients of a playoff-esque clash that will set the tone for the final stretch of the season.

No. 3 North Dakota at No. 4 Western Michigan

North Dakota is 6-1-1 over its last eight games, including a four-point weekend against St. Cloud State last time out. In game one, UND trailed 4-2, scoring twice in the third period to force overtime and the eventual 4-4 tie. The following night, the Fighting Hawks rolled, scoring two unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 6-4 victory.

Western Michigan earned five points last weekend at Colorado College. Friday saw a low-scoring defensive battle that ended in a 1-1 tie, with the Broncos earning an extra point in shootout. In game two, Western Michigan dominated, shutting out Colorado College 2-0.

Western Michigan has been anchored between the pipes by Hampton Slukynsky. He allowed only one goal last weekend, recording 56 saves and a .48 goals-against average. Slukynsky has started all 32 games for the Broncos and has 23 wins alongside a 2.55 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. He has four shutouts this season, tied for third nationally.

Western Michigan's Hampton Slukynsky defends the net. | Western Michigan Athletics

North Dakota has been led by the trio of Ellis Rickwood, Ben Strinden, and Abram Wiebe, who have combined for 86 points on 27 goals and 59 assists. Wiebe won his third straight NCHC Defensemen of the Week honor, scoring multiple points in four of the last five games.

Western Michigan has one of the best penalty kills in the nation, with a .863 penalty kill percentage, which is seventh nationally. The Broncos haven’t allowed a power play goal in their last six games, killing 33 straight penalties.

The Fighting Hawks, on the other hand, have been incredible on the power-play, scoring 32 power-play goals and posting a .276 power-play percentage, which ranked seventh nationally.

North Dakota Abram Wiebe celebrates after scoring a goal. | North Dakota Athletics

All-time UND dominates this series, going 30-16-1 against the Broncos. Recently, Western Michigan has turned the tide, winning four of the last five meetings, including last season when the Broncos ended UND's season.

UND leads the NCHC standings with 51 points and needs just one point this weekend to secure a share of the title, while two points secures the Penrose Cup. Western Michigan trails UND with 46 points, but a perfect weekend sweep would give the Broncos a chance to steal the title.

Both of these squads have a lot of hockey left to play this season, and this is far from a must-win for either team. However, both teams know that if they can take control in this series, it will be the perfect catapult into the postseason.