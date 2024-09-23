2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Lukas Gustafsson
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is defenseman Lukas Gustafsson.
Gustafsson is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his collegiate career, he has appeared in 76 games and tallied six goals and 29 assists for 35 points as well as 69 blocks. He also recorded a +17 rating in his junior campaign which was tied for the eighth-highest on the team.
Prior to joining the Eagles, the 21-year-old spent two seasons with the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel where he appeared in 73 games and tallied 12 goals and 30 assists for 42 points as well as a +20 rating in his second season with the program.
Other stints Gustafsson has had include the Atlanta Fire 16U AA (2017-18), Cushing Academy (2018-21), and Eastern Mass Senators 18U AAA (2019-20) teams.
Quick Facts
Name: Lukas Gustafsson
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Year: Junior
Position: Defenseman
Number: 8
Shoots: L
Measurements: 5’10” 193 lbs
Scouting Report: “An activator, Gustafsson seeks to improve the quality of every shot, pass, and opportunity by joining the rush and moving off the point,” wrote EliteProspects. “With the puck, he outraces defenders and occasionally fakes an attack in one direction before sprinting in the other. Without it, he jumps into space on the weak side, sneaks to the far post, and becomes the trailer. In top form, Gustafsson makes high-end reads, showcasing mechanical ability and skill. Those flashes often take the form of tricky retrievals into dekes around incoming forecheckers, before cutting inside for a scoring chance.”