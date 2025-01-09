BC Bulletin

A Look at No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Second Half of Season

The Eagles return from their break this weekend.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

After a one month break, the No. 2 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team returns to the ice this weekend to start its second half of the season. 

The team will kick off the new year and new semester with a home-and-home series with the Merrimack Warriors starting on Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

In the first half of the season, the Eagles bolstered a 12-3-1 overall record which includes a 6-2-1 conference record. The team suffered losses to Michigan State, UConn, and Northeastern as well as tied with UMass Lowell, however has not lost a series yet. 

After this weekend’s series with the Warriors, the Eagles play a midweek contest against Harvard and then a series against Providence. 

Down the stretch, Boston College has series’ with Boston University, UMass, Vermont, and New Hampshire and stand alone games against UMass Lowell, New Hampshire, and Merrimack as well as the 2025 Beanpot at TD Garden in Boston. 

Below is the full second half schedule of the season. 

Boston College Men’s Hockey 2025 Schedule: 

Jan. 10: vs. Merrimack

Jan. 11: at Merrimack

Jan. 14: vs. Harvard

Jan. 17: vs. Providence 

Jan. 18: at Providence 

Jan. 24: at Boston University

Jan. 25: vs. Boston University 

Jan. 31: vs. UMass Lowell

Feb. 3: vs. Beanpot vs. Northeastern (TD Garden)

Feb. 7: at New Hampshire 

Feb. 10: Beanpot vs. Boston University or Harvard (TD Garden)

Feb. 14: vs. UMass

Feb. 15: at UMass

Feb. 21-22: at Vermont

Feb. 28: vs. New Hampshire 

March 1: at New Hampshire 

March 8: vs. Merrimack

