Boston College Men's Hockey Commit Traded to QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats
Boston College men’s hockey commit forward Teddy Mutryn has been traded to the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats.
The Moncton Wildcats acquired Mutryn in a trade with the Val-d'Or Foreurs that sent two picks, a 2026 third rounder and a 2027 ninth rounder.
The Wildcats announced the trade via social media on Friday afternoon.
“The defending QMJHL Champs continue to bolster their roster by acquiring Teddy Mutryn from the Foreurs,” said Moncton via X. “Mutryn was selected by San Jose in the 3rd round of the 25 NHL Draft and has significant international experience, representing the USA at the U17, U18 & Jr. A level.”
The Norwell, Mass., native has been committed to Boston College since 2023.
“I’m extremely proud and humbled to announce my commitment to pursue academics and play college hockey at Boston College,” said Mutryn in his commitment post via Instagram on Aug. 12, 2023. “I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone else who helped me get to this point. Go Eagles.”
In June, the 18-year-old was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 95 overall pick (third round) of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Last season, he played for the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel. In the team’s 2024-25 campaign, Mutryn skated in 47 games and tallied 17 goals and 13 assists for 30 points as well as recorded 71 penalty minutes and a -7 rating.
Moncton opens preseason play with a home game against the Saint John Sea Dogs on Aug. 19.
Mutryn is expected to join the Eagles program for the 2026-27 season.