Maple Leafs Offload Ryan Reaves in Trade With Sharks
The Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks got a bit of offseason business done Thursday evening.
The Sharks acquired veteran forward and renowned enforcer Ryan Reaves from Toronto in exchange for defenseman Henry Thrun, per a team announcement.
The Maple Leafs will open up around $350,000 in cap space by moving Reaves, who makes $1.35 million per year to San Jose in exchange for the younger and less expensive Thrun, who is due $1 million in 2025–26 before hitting restricted free agency.
Thrun, a former fourth-round pick by the Anaheim Ducks, just wrapped up his third season in the NHL. He's played his entire career with the Sharks and had 12 points in 60 games last season.
As for Reaves, he's entering his 16th season in 2025–26, and it seems somewhat unlikely he'll end up playing it out in San Jose. He's spent the last two seasons with the Maple Leafs and has a total of just eight points in 84 games for the organization.