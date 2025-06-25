SI

Joe Thornton Had Hilarious Two-Word Reaction to Getting Into Hockey Hall of Fame

Andy Nesbitt

Joe Thornton is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Joe Thornton is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame. / Pool Photo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Joe Thornton was rewarded for his legendary NHL career on Tuesday when he received a phone call that would change is life forever—he will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame later this year.

Thornton was the No. 1 overall pick by the Boston Bruins in the 1997 NHL draft. He spent just over seven seasons with Boston before he was traded to the San Jose Sharks, where he spent 15 seasons. He then finished off his career with short stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. He is one of just 16 players to have over 1,500 points career points.

Thornton was traveling on Tuesday when he got the phone call from Hall of Famers Lanny McDonald and Ron Francis, who told him he will be going into the Hall of Fame. His immediate reaction was pretty hilarous.

"Holy doodle," he said. "Holy doodle. Holy doodle, boys. Oh my God, I’m shaking. Thanks boys!"

Here's that moment:

Too good.

The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8–10 in Toronto.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NHL