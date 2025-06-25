Joe Thornton Had Hilarious Two-Word Reaction to Getting Into Hockey Hall of Fame
Joe Thornton was rewarded for his legendary NHL career on Tuesday when he received a phone call that would change is life forever—he will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame later this year.
Thornton was the No. 1 overall pick by the Boston Bruins in the 1997 NHL draft. He spent just over seven seasons with Boston before he was traded to the San Jose Sharks, where he spent 15 seasons. He then finished off his career with short stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. He is one of just 16 players to have over 1,500 points career points.
Thornton was traveling on Tuesday when he got the phone call from Hall of Famers Lanny McDonald and Ron Francis, who told him he will be going into the Hall of Fame. His immediate reaction was pretty hilarous.
"Holy doodle," he said. "Holy doodle. Holy doodle, boys. Oh my God, I’m shaking. Thanks boys!"
Here's that moment:
Too good.
The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8–10 in Toronto.