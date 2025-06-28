Boston College Commit Teddy Mutryn Selected by Sharks in 2025 NHL Draft
Boston College men’s hockey forward commit Teddy Mutryn has been selected as the No. 95 overall pick (third round) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2025 NHL Draft on Saturday afternoon.
The 18-year-old, who plays center, originally announced his commitment to Boston College on Aug. 12, 2023.
“I’m extremely proud and humbled to announce my commitment to pursue academics and play college hockey at Boston College,” said Mutryn in his commitment post. “I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone else who helped me get to this point. Go Eagles.”
The Norwell, Mass., native spent last season with the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel. During his first full campaign with Chicago, he appeared in 47 games and tallied 17 goals and 13 assists for 30 points. He also notched 71 penalty minutes and a -7 rating.
His total goals tied for the second-most among the team while his points were the third-most.
“A strong straight-line skater with a powerful shot, Mutryn has the prototypical power forward style,” said EliteProspects about Mutryn in its 2025 NHL Draft Guide. “He fires off the rush after driving through traffic, faking before curling the puck around a stick. If there’s some space, he drops the shoulder to get to the net. Once there, he creates traffic and spins off contact for rebounds. Mutryn also brings puck-retrieving and defensive value, often leveraging his desire to make contact to win possession.”
Mutryn is the third Eagle to be selected in this year’s draft, joining forward James Hagens, who was taken at No. 7 and forward commit Will Moore, who was picked at No. 51, both by the Bruins.