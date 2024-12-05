Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Wins National Player of the Month
Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard earned a national honor as he was crowned the Hockey Commissioners Association Player of the Month.
In the month of November, the Amherst, Mass., native scored eight goals and five assists for 13 points which included four game-winning goals, four blocks, and a 28-34 faceoff record as he helped the Eagles to a 7-2 record.
He also notched a six-game goal streak in that time frame.
The award is one of multiple that Leonard has added to his accolades this season. He was also named Hockey East Player of the Month, one of three Boston College players to win a monthly award from the conference and is a three-time Hockey East Player of the Week.
Leonard has had a stellar sophomore campaign so far. In 14 games, he has tallied 11 goals and six assists for 17 points which includes five game-winning goals and one empty net goal as well as five blocks and a 38-44 faceoff record.
Leonard joins Michigan forward Michael Hage (Rookie of the Month), Colorado College goalie Kaidan Kmbereko and Minnesota State goalie Alex Tracy (Co-Goaltender of the Month) in earning the monthly honors.
Boston College will travel to No. 14 UMass Lowell to start a two-game series on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
