Boston College Men's Hockey Forwards Named to Leadership Positions For 2025 U.S. National Junior Team
Two Boston College men’s hockey forwards have been added to leadership positions for the 2025 U.S. National Junior Team.
Ryan Leonard was named captain while Gabe Perreault will be one of four alternate captains.
“We’ve got tremendous leadership, which is important in a short tournament like this,” said David Carle, head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team and also the head men’s ice hockey coach at the University of Denver in the official press release. “Congratulations to those selected to wear letters, and beyond those five players, we know that everyone on our team will play a role in our success.”
Both players have had stellar sophomore campaigns for Boston College.
Leonard has appeared in all 16 games this season and has tallied 12 goals and seven assists for 19 points which includes five game-winning goals, six blocks, and has a 46-50 faceoff record.
Perreault has also appeared in every game for the Eagles and has tallied seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points which includes two game-winning goals, five blocks, and has an 9-9 faceoff record.
The pair of Eagles are two of six to be named to the 25-player roster, joining forwards Teddy Stiga and James Hagens and defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian.
Joining Perreault as alternate captains are Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, Minnesota forward Oliver Moore, and Notre Dame forward Danny Nelson.
Leonard is the second Eagle to serve as a captain for Team USA, joining former center Marty Reasoner, who was the captain for the 1997 team.
Team USA will start with two pre-tournament games, then compete in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26, 2024-Jan. 5, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario. All tournament games will air on NHL Network.
