Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Claimed Off Waivers by Bruins
Former Boston College Eagles men’s hockey forward Oliver Wahlstrom is joining the Boston Bruins organization.
The 24-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Bruins on Saturday afternoon just one day after the New York Islanders placed him on waivers.
Wahlstrom spent one season with the Eagles (2018-19). During his sole season in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 36 games and tallied eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points which included two power-play goals and one game-winning goal, 13 blocks, and tallied a 3-4 faceoff record.
The Yarmouth, Maine, native was drafted by the Islanders as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and has spent the entirety of his career so far with New York.
During his professional career, he has appeared in 220 games and tallied 36 goals and 35 assists for 71 points which includes 11 power-play goals and five game-winning goals as well as a 38.1-percent faceoff percentage and 401 shots on goal.
This season, he saw time in 27 games and tallied a pair of goals and assists for four points.
Wahlstrom joins a Bruins team that is 15-13-3 overall and are currently ranked third in the Atlantic division and sixth in the Eastern conference. The Bruins take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET on NESN.
