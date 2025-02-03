Boston College’s Ryan Leonard Wins Weekly Hockey East Award
Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard was named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week.
He earned the weekly honor for his performance in the Eagles 4-0 victory over No. 10 UMass Lowell on Friday night.
In the contest, Leonard scored three goals, one in the first period and two in the third, to earn his second hat trick of the season.
The Amherst, Mass., native has had a standout sophomore campaign. So far this season, he has recorded 22 goals and eight assists for 30 points.
Currently, Leonard leads the nation in goals per game (.92), game-winning goals (8), and goals.
This is the fourth time that Leonard has received the honor this season. He was also named Player of the Week on Oct. 28, Nov. 11, and Nov. 25, 2024.
In total, seven Eagles have earned conference honors this season. Goalie Jacob Fowler is a three-time Goaltender of the Week recipient (Oct. 14, Nov. 11, and Jan. 20) as well as a Player of the Week winner (Jan. 27), Teddy Stiga has won Rookie of the Week twice (Jan. 20 and Jan. 27), Lukas Gustafsson won Defender of the Week on Dec. 2, Eamon Powell won Defender of the Week on Nov. 18, James Hagens is a two-time Rookie of the Week recipient (Nov. 4 and Nov. 25), and Gabe Perreault won Co-Player of the Week on Nov. 4.
Leonard joins Boston University’s Quinn Hutson (Co-Player of the Week), Providence’s Logan Sawyer (Rookie of the Week), and Maine’s Brandon Holt (Defender of the Week) and Albin Boija (Goaltender of the Week) in winning weekly awards from the conference this week.
More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 16
Boston College Men's Hockey Preparing to Start Run in 2025 Beanpot
How Boston College's Win Over UMass Lowell Impacted Hockey East Standings