Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 16
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team won its sole game last week, a 4-0 shutout victory over UMass Lowell.
The win was led by forward Ryan Leonard, who scored three goals in the contest and earned his second hat trick of the season.
With the success, the Eagles stayed in the No. 1 spot in the latest USCHO rankings with 48 first-place votes and 998 points.
Michigan State remained at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 933 points, followed by Minnesota at No. 3 with 896, Western Michigan at No. 4 with 849, and Maine capped off the top five with 793.
In total, seven Hockey East teams were in the rankings this week. Joining Boston College and Maine is Providence at No. 7, Boston University at No. 8, UMass Lowell at No. 10, UConn at No. 11, and UMass at No. 18.
Below are the full rankings for the week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 17 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (48)- 998, 19-4-1
- Michigan State (2)- 933, 21-4-3
- Minnesota- 896, 21-6-3
- Western Michigan- 849, 18–5-1
- Maine- 793, 17-5-3
- Denver- 762, 19-6-1
- Providence- 682, 16-6-4
- Boston University- 592, 14-9-1
- Ohio State- 553, 16-8-2
- UMass Lowell- 547, 14-8-3
- UConn- 518, 14-9-3
- Arizona State- 495, 16-9-1
- Michigan- 372, 15-11-2
- Quinnipiac- 371, 16-8-2
- Minnesota State- 246, 18-8-2
- North Dakota- 233, 13-10-2
- Augustana- 177, 16-7-3
- UMass- 123, 14-11-2
- Wisconsin- 75, 11-14-3
- Colorado College- 69, 13-12-1
Others receiving votes: New Hampshire 63, Sacred Heart 46, Omaha 24, Michigan Tech 21, Colgate 14, Penn State 11, Clarkson 10, Holy Cross 8, Union 7, St. Cloud State 5, Dartmouth 4, Bowling Green 2, Cornell 1
