Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Inks New Deal With San Jose Sharks
Former Boston College men’s hockey forward Colin White has re-signed with the San Jose Sharks.
The organization made the announcement in an official press release on Tuesday.
“Another year in Teal! The Sharks have re-signed forward Colin White,” said San Jose via X.
White spent two seasons at Boston College from 2015-17 where he appeared in 72 games and tallied 35 goals and 41 assists for 76 points which included 10 power-play goals, four game-winning goals, two short-handed goals, and two empty netters.
During his collegiate career, he was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team and Hockey East Second All-Star Team, both in 2016.
The 28-year-old was drafted as the No. 21 overall pick (first round) by the Ottawa Senators in the 2015 NHL Draft. After joining Ottawa in 2016, he played there for six seasons.
Other stints in the NHL White has had include Florida Panthers (2022-23), Pittsburgh Penguins (2023-24), and Montreal Canadiens (2023-24).
San Jose signed White on Jan. 25 as a free agent.
The Hanover, Mass., native primarily spent last season with the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda where he saw time in 48 games and tallied 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points. He played in three games for the Sharks.
The deal is a one-year, two-way contract.
White is one of multiple former Boston College players that have been re-signed with their NHL organization. Former Eagles goalie Thatcher Demko also signed an extension with the Vancouver Canucks for three years.