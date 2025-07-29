Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Signs With ECHL's Wheeling Nailers
Former Boston College men’s hockey forward Mike Posma is continuing his professional career.
The Pomona, N.Y., native has signed a deal with the East Coast Hockey League’s (ECHL) Wheeling Nailers.
The organization announced the signing on Tuesday afternoon through an official press release.
“The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their sixth player signing of the 2025 offseason,” said the Nailers in the press release. “Wheeling has signed forward Mike Posma to an ECHL contract.”
Posma spent four seasons on the Heights. During his time with the Eagles, he appeared in 142 games and tallied 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points.
In the 2024-25 season, Posma was one of three players to be named an alternate captain for the season. He saw time in 37 games and notched four goals and five assists for nine points as well as boasted 21 blocks.
The signing marks Posma’s second professional contract since Boston College’s season ended in March after falling to Denver 3-1 in the Manchester Regional Final.
He signed an amateur tryout contract with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades on April 4. He played in four games with the Everblades and recorded one assist for one point.
This past season, the Nailers boasted a 43-25-4 record and earned the No. 2 seed in the North Division for the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Wheeling ended its season after losing the North semifinals series in five games (4-1) to the Norfolk Admirals.
The Nailers open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, Oct. 18 on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones.