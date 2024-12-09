Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 9
The Boston College men’s hockey team did not record a loss in last week’s slate of games.
The Eagles defeated the UConn Huskies 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night and tied with the UMass Lowell River Hawks 3-3 on Friday night, however lost the shootout 2-1.
With the results, Boston College moved up one spot to No. 2 in this week’s USCHO poll with six first-place votes and 900 points.
Minnesota came in at No. 1 with 38 first-place votes and 982 points, followed by the Eagles at No. 2, Michigan State narrowly behind at No. 3 with four first-place votes and 897 points, Denver at No. 4 with 852 points, and Maine rounded out the top five with two first-place votes and 840 points.
Another notable change is UMass Lowell’s ranking. The River Hawks moved up four spots and are tied for No. 10 alongside Colorado College.
Boston College plays UMass Lowell on Monday night in its final game of the semester and with the move, the matchup mark the Eagles eighth Top 10 matchup of the season.
Below are the full rankings for the week.
2024-25 USCHO Men’s Hockey Week 10 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Minnesota (38)- 982, 15-2-1
- Boston College (6)- 900, 11-3-1
- Michigan State (4)- 897, 12-2
- Denver- 852, 13-3
- Maine (2)- 840, 12-2-2
- Western Michigan- 752, 10-3-1
- Providence- 700, 12-3-2
- Michigan- 588, 10-5-1
- St. Cloud State- 580, 10-5
- (T10) Colorado College- 484, 9-4-1
- (T10) UMass Lowell- 484, 10-3-2
- Minnesota State- 391, 12-4-2
- Boston University- 361, 8-6-1
- Cornell- 283, 5-3-3
- Ohio State- 273, 11-4-1
- North Dakota- 249, 9-7-1
- Dartmouth- 203, 6-3-1
- Quinnipiac- 185, 8-6-1
- Arizona State- 165, 8-7-1
- Clarkson- 144, 11-5-2
Others receiving votes: Massachusetts 62, New Hampshire 45, Bentley 20, Colgate 12, Notre Dame 7, Princeton 7, Bemidji State 6, Connecticut 6, Harvard 6, Michigan Tech 5, Union 4, Wisconsin 4, Sacred Heart 2, Holy Cross 1
