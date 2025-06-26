How to Watch: Boston College Men's Hockey in 2025 NHL Draft
The 2025 NHL Draft starts on Friday night and multiple Boston College players and prospects are getting ready to have their name called.
Eagles forward James Hagens is expected to go off the draft board early and be one of the top ten picks. During his freshman campaign in 2024-25, Hagens saw time in 37 games and recorded 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points.
ESPN’s latest mock draft has Hagens going No. 6 overall to the Philadelphia Flyers.
A majority of Boston College’s picks will be prospects that will be in Chestnut Hill within the next two years. Some of those prospects include forwards William Moore, Teddy Mutryn, Graham Jones, and Gavin Cornforth, defenseman Luka Radivojevic, and goalie Ryan Cameron.
Below is all the information on the draft that is set to take place this weekend.
How to Watch: Boston College in 2025 NHL Draft:
Who: Boston College Eagles prospects in 2025 NHL Draft.
When: Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. ET (Round 1) and Saturday, June 28 at noon (Rounds 2-7).
Where: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, Calif.
TV: Round 1- ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports; Rounds 2-7- NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet and SN1.
Prospects: F James Hagens, F Gavin Cornforth, F Graham Jones, F Teddy Mutryn, F William Moore, D Luka Radivojevic, and G Ryan Cameron.
2024 Boston College Picks: F Dean Letourneau- 25th overall (first round) by Boston Bruins, F Teddy Stiga- 55th overall (second round) by Nashville Predators, D Will Skahan- No. 65 overall (second round) by Utah Mammoth.
Top Five Picks: New York Islanders (1), San Jose Sharks (2), Chicago Blackhawks (3), Utah Mammoth (4), and Nashville Predators (5).