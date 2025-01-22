How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 8 Boston University
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (16-4-1, 9-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for a home-and-home series against cross-town rival the No. 8 Boston University Terriers (13-7-1, 9-3-1 HE) this weekend.
The Eagles will enter the series as the top team in the nation for the first time this season after jumping Michigan State in the USCHO poll earlier in the week.
Both teams will enter the weekend riding four-game winning streaks. After losing its first game of 2025 to Merrimack, Boston College has won four straight against Merrimack, Harvard, and most recently a series sweep over No. 7 Providence this past weekend.
On the other hand, Boston University lost its last game of 2024 to the Yale Bulldogs and have since recorded a pair of series sweeps over Vermont and No. 18 New Hampshire.
In the Hockey East standings, the teams are two points apart. The Terriers are currently atop the conference with 28 points with the Eagles narrowly behind with 26.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers
When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Agganis Arena, Boston (Friday) and Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: NESN
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Boston University: The Terriers recorded a series sweep over New Hampshire last weekend. Boston University won the opening game 6-3 and the finale 2-1 in overtime.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a series sweep over No. 7 Providence last weekend. Boston College won the opening game 3-0 and the finale 4-1.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs came on March 23 in the Hockey East Tournament Championship. Boston College defeated Boston University 6-2.
More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Three Boston College Men's Hockey Players Named Nominees for 2025 Hobey Baker Award
Two Boston College Men's Hockey Players Earn Weekly Conference Honors